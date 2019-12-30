WATCH: RB Joe Mixon Knocks Out Ref While Celebrating Bengals Win

While the season is officially over for the Cincinnati Bengals, they went out with a bang during their final game of 2019, and notched a win against the Cleveland Browns on December 29. While most players wouldn’t be thrilled finishing a season with a total of two wins, matching the franchise’s worst record in their 52-year history, running back Joe Mixon is not most players.

While the team formed the victory formation in the final seconds of the game, the Bengals beat the Browns 32-22, Mixon started to celebrate while still on the field. He jumped up, and filled with excitement, threw his helmet down on the field. Unfortunately, a ref was right next to Mixon, and was completely knocked to the ground by his helmet celebration.

Mixon and the Bengals were hilariously trolled on Twitter after the video went viral. Users online complained that the “Bengals don’t know how to celebrate a win,” and “the most Cincinnati Bengals thing I’ve ever seen.”

The 23-year-old running back, who was first drafted by the Bengals during the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, later apologized on Twitter. He tweeted, “I will always apologize for a mistake however unintentional and accidental. To the ref I’m sorry I never saw you coming. Will never apologize for my excitement when the Bengals win!! #WhoDey already thinking about 2020 season.”

The 2020 NFL season does look promising for the Bengals, as they have already secured the No.1 overall draft pick. Cincinnati hasn’t had that honor since 2003. And despite his team’s less than stellar season, Mixon still put up impressive numbers, especially when playing against Cleveland.

When the Bengals played against the Browns during Week 14, Mixon rushed for a career-best 146 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. On Sunday, he rushed for 162 yards and scored two touchdowns on 26 carries.

This Season Finale Likely Marked Quarterback Andy Dalton’s Last Game With the Bengals

With the No. 1 NFL Draft pick, it would make sense if the Bengals have their eye on LSU superstar quarterback Joe Burrow, there was even a fan banner with the college player’s name on it hanging up at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, it now appears to be the end of road for their veteran starter Andy Dalton.

Dalton, who was drafted out of Texas Christian University in 2011, has been with the Bengals for nine years, and Sunday could’ve been the last time the quarterback clocks a win with the long-struggling franchise. After the game, in which he threw a 15-yard touchdown and completed 16-28 passes for 190 yards, Dalton said to reporters, “If that’s the case, it was good to end it taking a knee. There’s been a lot of support for me and my family from this city, not just for what we did on the field, but off of it.”

Coach Zac Taylor said of Dalton, who was benched three times throughout the 2019 season, that he’s a true leader. “He’s kept us afloat,” Taylor said. “You need a quarterback that can lead by example.”

