Bills Fans Absolutely Rip Patriots’ Tom Brady for Tripping Incident [LOOK]

It’s probably likely that Tom Brady isn’t any more popular following his Week 16 victory over the Buffalo Bills than he was before it.

That would be because Brady — already the most hated player in the NFL according to a recent study by Sportsbetting.ag — was caught on camera attempting to trip Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver following a play.

The move is as clear as day, as you can see in the video below.

While Oliver avoided any sort of rivalry with the 42-year-old quarterback following the game — he was asked in his postgame interview for his thoughts on Brady, he simply responded that Brady was the “G.O.A.T” — it didn’t prevent Bills fans from absolutely ripping the Patriots quarterback on Twitter following the incident.

Check out the number of cruel responses below.

Twitter Absolutely Rips Brady for Tripping Incident

If someone does this to Brady it would be a unsportsmanlike conduct — frank (@FrankieV29) December 21, 2019

One fan even felt the need to compare Brady to Grayson Allen — the former Duke University basketball player who was caught on numerous occasions committing what some could call “dirty” plays.

The Grayson Allen of NFL quarterbacks. — Mike Waters (@MikeWatersSYR) December 21, 2019

Some even remarked that Brady was starting to lose his temper. The veteran quarterback had entered the game struggling as of late, throwing for just 128 yards in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15.

Week 16 represented the Patriots’ biggest regular season game to date with an opportunity at wrapping up the AFC East. It also represented an opportunity for Brady to continue his dominance over Buffalo as a division rival. The 20-year veteran has been victorious in 17 of his 18 games at home versus the Bills over the course of his career.

The difference this time around is that the Bills are actually a formidable foe and had a chance at winning the AFC East if they pulled off a win at Foxborough.

Brady was clearly a little testy, as this Twitter user noticed.

Tom is getting a lil petulant out there. — lt3taylor ✌🇺🇸 (@lt3taylor) December 21, 2019

Some resorted to just straight-out name-calling for the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Dirt bag brady — x-Cliff Walters (@semperfi1812) December 21, 2019

Another user decided to take a different route from the rest of his brethren — he decided to take a jab at the entire Patriots team — rather than just Brady.

Meanwhile, the referees weren’t immune from criticism as some users noticed that Brady wasn’t penalized for the attempted tripping incident.

Ridiculous! Watching these refs omg! — Kerry O'Brien (@_pkobrien1224) December 21, 2019

Others unfortunately hoped for a vicious hit on Brady as retribution.

He’s such a punk. Someone take 15 yards and crush him please. — Eric Sepci (@ecseps) December 21, 2019

And finally, one user brought up the Patriots’ recently rule-breaking scandals as a reason for why they’ll never respect Brady the way they respect another all-time great quarterback, former Miami Dolphins QB Dan Marino.

This is the reason I’ve always hated him, he does stuff like this all the time. I never hated Marino I respected him this guy deserves no ones respect. His coach taped teams forever and he’s smart enough to retain it, look at his stats pre and post spygate — Justin Messina (@Jmess1485) December 22, 2019

One person even viciously referenced Brady’s ACL injury from back in 2008 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, saying that he “deserved” it.

Brady deserved his ACL blowout that year. — v. finch (@vfinch) December 22, 2019

While this is most of the same usual venom you see on Twitter, it’s clear that many users on social media did not like the fact that Brady pushed Oliver’s leg as he was attempting to walk past the veteran quarterback.

How Patriots Can Clinch First-Round Bye

The Patriots either have two scenarios of entering the postseason — either as a second seed or a third seed.

Simply put, the Patriots can clinch the second seed and a first-round bye in Week 17 in the following scenarios:

— Patriots beat or tie the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium

— Chiefs lose or tie against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium

If Kansas City wins and New England loses, the Patriots would be the No. 3 seed and would host the No. 6 seed — likely either the Tennessee Titans or Pittsburgh Steelers — in the wild-card round.

Simply put, the Patriots are aiming for the first-round bye as they’ll look to knock off the Dolphins in the final week of the regular season.