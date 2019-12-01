Broncos QB Drew Lock’s First Career TD Pass is a Thing of Beauty [WATCH]

A Denver Broncos rookie made a splash during his NFL debut in Week 13.

Denver QB Drew Lock, who was selected by the Broncos with the 42nd overall pick in this year’s draft, has spent the first few months of his professional career on the injured reserve list following a preseason thumb injury sustained on August 19.

During his debut on Sunday versus the Los Angeles Chargers, Lock connected with WR Cortland Sutton for his first career touchdown pass, a 26-yard dime down the right sideline.

The 23-year-old signal-caller followed up on his first score with yet another one to Sutton just a few minutes later.

