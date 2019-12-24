Bronny James Recieves High Praise From NBA Legend

LeBron James Jr [Bronny James] is three years away from graduation with his high school diploma from Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California. However, Hall of Famer and Lakers legend Magic Johnson thinks the younger James can possibly surpass his father.

This past weekend, the general that brought showtime to Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s was interviewed by TMZ Sports outside of Mastro’s Steakhouse and was asked if he thought Bronny could be better than his father.

“I think so,” Johnson told TMZ Sports. “You hope so, anyway. Normally what happens is sometimes with all that skill and talent that LeBron has, it passes to his son.”

“I think that he has a chance to be unbelievable and either just as good as his dad or a little better. But, that’s big shoes to fill, though. LeBron is playing awesome right now. MVP of league right now.”

Johnson played a big part in helping sell LeBron James on joining the Lakers during the summer of 2018 after he decided to leave Cleveland for a second time this decade. Johnson met with James at his Brentwood, CA, at the beginning of free agency and closed the deal.

On December 15, 2019, LeBron James was in attendance to watch his 15-year-old son Bronny taken on his alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The younger James plays for Sierra Canyon School and during the final minute of the game, Bronny scored a layup to put his team ahead and eventually went on to win 59-56 according to Yahoo Sports. Yahoo also reported that the game conclude the Scholastic Play By Play Classic.

A day after the game finished LeBron took to Instagram to share his thoughts on what happened the night before.

“Last night was such a surreal feeling for me!” The King wrote. “Watching my son play in our home state vs my Alma mater St. VM [St. Vincent-St. Mary] who’s still being coached by my mentor, father figure, [a] guy who coached and helped guide me throughout my childhood both on and off the floor Coach Dru Joyce II.”

He would also add:

“In front of family(wife, daughter, mom, sister in law, father in law, cousins, etc) friends that included my best friends who I grew up with and still to this day have an unbelievable relationship with and we dub ourselves the “Fab Five”.

For @Bronny to play the best game of his young high school career so far, make the biggest play of the game and to walk away winning the MVP in his/our home state and his family and friends was a storybook moment. So so so eerie but I know it was SPECIAL and meant the world to me to be there in attendance! Can’t even lie I was nervous as hell for him but damn he was poised and controlled. WHAT AN UNBELIEVABLE NIGHT it was! Thank you man above and [ basketball].

LeBron James is currently questionable for the upcoming Christmas game against the Los Angeles Clippers.