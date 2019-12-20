Only Six Major Sports Teams Failed to Make the Playoffs This Decade

Over the last decade, many teams experienced their fair share of championship success. From the 71-year end of the Chicago Cubs’ Billy Goat Curse to the Philadelphia Eagles hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the first time, millions of fans remember nothing but happy memories.

Unfortunately for many supporters, they’ll close this decade without ever having watched their team experience postseason success. Seven teams between the years of 2010-2019 never made a playoff run, and some don’t sound quite as surprising.

These seven franchises are:

Sacramento Kings

Cleveland Browns

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seattle Mariners

Chicago White Sox

Miami Marlins

San Diego Padres

Could Any of These Teams Find Success in the Upcoming Decade?

With the additions of wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr and Jarvis Landry this season, along with a revamped coaching staff, fans and critics alike favored the Browns to taste postseason success for the first time in a while. Unfortunately, infighting, rumors of a trade and that infamous brawl against the Pittsburgh Steelers set the franchise back and leaves more questions than answers.

At 12-15, the Kings’ 2019/20 NBA campaign is less than thrilling so far. In fact, Luke Walton’s men have missed the playoffs for 13 years in a row. Looking to shake off the memories of this season’s lackluster start, the Kings remain motivated after crucial wins against the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets.

The Western Conference has been pretty dominated by the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers and Houston Rockets, but the Kings are currently in eighth place and just one game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers thought they found the solution to their quarterback woes when they selected Jameis Winston number one overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 2013 Heisman trophy winner hasn’t quite lived up to the hype surrounding his historic pic. Winston could finish the season as the league’s leader in passing, but that’s as far as the accolades go. He also leads the league in interceptions with 24, so it’s quite an enigma where his skillset lies. As far as his future at Raymond James is concerned, that’s sure to be a heavy topic in the upcoming offseason.

Here Are Some of the Teams to Have Never Won a Championship

Some of the aforementioned teams thankfully have tasted championship success, even if it wasn’t this decade. However, some clubs are entering the next decade hoping to lift a trophy of their own.

The following teams have never won a Super Bowl:

Cincinnati Bengals

Buffalo Bills

Cleveland Browns

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Chargers

Atlanta Falcons

Jacksonville Jaguars

Detroit Lions

Carolina Panthers

Houston Texans

Tennesse Titans

Minnesota Vikings

In the NBA, there are 12 teams who are still chasing that Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Indiana Pacers

Minnesota Timberwolves

Charlotte Hornets

Memphis Grizzlies

Oklahoma City Thunder

Brooklyn Nets

Utah Jazz

Phoenix Suns

New Orleans Pelicans

Los Angeles Clippers

Denver Nuggets

Orlando Magic

It’s a long road ahead, but with the right players and under excellent coaching, a finals finish could very well be in the cards over the next 10 years.