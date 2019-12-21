There’s a chance the Cleveland Browns top two wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. will both need surgery this offseason to get right.

Jarvis Landry revealed to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com that there a chance he will need surgery in the offseason to repair a hip issue that has nagged him this season. Landry did not get into specifics with the injury, but it was noted he undergoes “extensive stretching” before each practice.

Both Landry and Beckham have been limited in practice for the majority of the season. Beckham has been dealing with both a hip and groin injury this season and it was reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL.com that he will require offseason surgery for a a sports hernia.

Odell has been playing through a “serious and often painful” sports hernia injury, per @RapSheet. The star WR will require surgery in the offseason. pic.twitter.com/PQemUJRCOW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 8, 2019

Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Supporting Each Other Through Injuries

Landry leads the Browns with 74 catches for 1,108 yards and five receiving touchdowns. He was recently named to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl. It’s unknown if he will play in the annual exhibition all-star game because of the injury. Beckham has been named an alternate.

“Man, a lot of hard work, a lot of things that I couldn’t do by myself obviously,” Landry told reporters. “It was a lot of pieces put together, and even though it was an individual award, a lot of these guys, a lot of coaches made it possible for me to be in position to make plays and I did that.”

VideoVideo related to browns star wide receiver could need hip surgery: report 2019-12-20T19:32:44-05:00

Beckham shot down rumors this week of wanting out in Cleveland and has referenced his friendship with Landry as a reason he wants to right the ship with the Browns after a disappointing 6-8 campaign (so far).

OBJ: I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be here. We’ll figure this thing out. It’s just too special to leave.” Asked him if that meant 2020: “Yeah, we’re going to be here. We’re going to do it again. And we’re going to be what we felt like we should’ve been.” pic.twitter.com/Aa8JTnyjPZ — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 18, 2019

It’s obvious the admiration Beckham has for his fellow pass-catcher and college teammate when he talks about Landry.

“That is just little things to add on to the résumé when it is all said and done,’’ said Beckham. “If you ask him, he doesn’t care. It’s an honor, but he does not care. That is not what he is here for. A Pro Bowl is like a pat on the back for not getting to where you wanted to go this year.

“He’d rather be in the playoffs playing significant games. We already talked big plans of how we can make things better. For now, we are focused on Baltimore. There is still an opportunity there (less than a 1% chance) as crazy as it is.”

Beckham has 67 catches for 910 yards and two touchdowns. He has two more games to break the 1,000-yard mark for the fifth time in his career.

Browns Looking to Get Odell Beckham More Involved

VideoVideo related to browns star wide receiver could need hip surgery: report 2019-12-20T19:32:44-05:00

Beckham is coming off his most active game of the season, catching a season-high eight balls on 13 targets for 66 yards in a 38-24 loss to the Cardinals.

There’s been a lot of talk about Beckham’s usage and missed opportunities, but Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken doesn’t sound worried.

“I know there was a time where we had not targeted him, but we have more as it has gone along,” Monken said this week. “I really do not look at it that way, but I do think sometimes there are opportunities that present themselves that we have not taken advantage of it an sometimes it just has not come up. … There is a lot of times of just him being in the red zone, he attracts a lot of attention that helps for other players.”

What Monken is concerned about it the lack of cohesiveness with the offense pre-snap. It has led to the Browns having to burn timeouts and has put quarterback Baker Mayfield in a tough spot.

“It is frustrating. Obviously, it falls on us coaches, it falls on the players and falls on all of us to obviously get the play in and hear it clearly in the huddle,” Monken said. “It all starts with the alignment and assignment because that gets you beat. Before any mismatches whoever you play, if you are not getting lined up and you do not know what you are doing, it does not matter who you play – you will not be consistency, you will be choppy with what you do. It is frustrating because then you put Baker up against it in terms of the clock and trying to get us in the right protection and those kind of things.”

The Browns are a 10-point underdog against the NFL-leading Ravens this week. Cleveland won the first matchup against their AFC North rival 40-25.

READ NEXT: NFL Allows Myles Garrett’s Return to Browns HQ