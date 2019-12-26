Jarvis Landry Reveals Extent of Injury, Status for Browns Finale

Jarvis Landry is hurt and hobbled, but he doesn’t see it as a choice to finish out his season with his Cleveland Browns teammates.

It’s something he has to do.

“It’s important to me that the work we’ve put in as a group, we owe it to each other,” Landry told reporters on Thursday. “We owe it to go out one more time this season and compete to win.”

Landry admitted that a nagging hip injury has bothered him since OTAs and he was diagnosed with a fractured sacrum in the spring.

“Just talking to the doctors and the early scans from OTAs and things like that, I began with a fractured sacrum and then from there everything else just kinda started going bad,” Landry said.

“I just know when I came back for OTAs, I just had something bothering me and I just went to the training room just to get it checked out,’’ he said. “Went and got an MRI, stuff like that, and that’s kind of the reason I was held out of OTAs and training camp a little bit, I was sparingly here and there. Didn’t play in any preseason games because of it and we’ve done a great job, the staff has done great job of just managing me throughout the week this whole year and making sure I get to Sunday feeling as good as I possibly can and pushing through it from there.”

Despite the injury, Landry has been productive. He has 81 receptions for 1,092 yards and five touchdowns. It’s the third 1,000-yard season of his career and he was voted to the Pro Bowl for the fifth consecutive time.

Landry is one of the league’s iron men, having not missed a game in his six-year career. He’s planning to see a specialist in the offseason to decide on surgery but he’ll play out the season — for better or for worse.

“I wouldn’t say it’s gotten worse, but it definitely hasn’t gotten better,” Landry said. “I’ve always played through injury. This is probably the longest I’ve had to do it and that’s been the most frustrating part. … It’s the game I love, it’s definitely going to take more than this hip to stop it.”

His grit drew praise from Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, who the Browns will match up with this week.

“He’s one of the fiercest competitors I’ve ever seen in my life,” Taylor said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Landry is uncertain if he will play in the Pro Bowl due to the injury.

Odell Beckham Closing in on 1,000 Yards

One thing that is helping keep Landry motivated is the fact that his buddy Odell Beckham is also close to breaking the 1,000-yard barrier. Beckham has 954 yards and is looking to break the much sought after mark for the fifth time in his career.

“I wanted to finish the season out, I wanted to be there when he goes over 1,000 and all that,” Landry said.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens is aware that his star pass-catcher is close to the mark but

“We’re going to try to win the game,” Kitchens said, “however the stats work out, they work out.”

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield seems set on getting Beckham over the hump.

“Absolutely…and winning,” Mayfield said. “Him getting a lot of yards equates to us winning.”

Browns Not Taking 1-Win Bengals Lightly

The Browns are 2.5-point road favorites this week against the Bengals. However, they’re not taking the team they beat 27-19 on Dec. 8 lightly.

“There’s no quit in Cincinnati,” Kitchens said, referring to Cincinnati’s comeback effort last week to force overtime against Miami. “They should feel very good about what they did. That was remarkable, one for the history books, just to get it to overtime.”

Landry and Beckham were among the Browns 12 players listed as limited on the Browns’ Thursday injury report. Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was the only player that did not practice.

