Browns Star Shows Unique In-Game Support for Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns will play the rest of the season without star defensive end Myles Garrett, but he’ll be on the field in spirit thanks to a gesture from teammate Larry Ogunjobi.

The Browns defensive tackle has been wearing Garrett’s headband on game days as a shoutout to his suspended comrade. It was pointed out in the comments section by former Browns and current Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins on Instagram.

“Repping the Myles headband though,” Collins wrote.

Ogunjobi responded: “You know that’s my dawg.”

Former Browns safety Jermaine Whitehead — who was let go by the team after a NSFW social media tirade — also responded in the comments, saying: “You a g for rocking Myles musty head rag.”

Larry Ogunjobi Vocal Supporter of Myles Garrett

Garrett was suspended indefinitely for bashing Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with a helmet during a brawl back in November. Ogunjobi was banned one game for his role in the scrap, which included a late blindside hit on Rudolph.

After losing to the Steelers on Dec. 1, Ogunjobi revealed more information on the allegations that Rudolph called Garrett a racial slur, sparking the brawl. That news was made public shortly before it was announced that Garrett’s suspension would be upheld. Rudolph has vehemently denied the claim and the NFL said there was no evidence that it was said.

“You’ve got to remember, nobody has ever gone through this process before,” Ogunjobi told reporters. “It’s our third year; we’ve never had something like that happen. I feel like he’s upset people were calling him a liar. That’s not something to joke about. He’s not that type of person.”

Browns players and coaches had previously said they hadn’t heard of the racial slur until it came out in the media. However Ogunjobi revealed Garrett told him immediately after the game.

Larry Ogunjobi said Myles Garrett did tell him about the racial slur immediately after the first Steelers game. — Jason Lloyd (@ByJasonLloyd) December 1, 2019

Browns Filling the Holes on Defensive Line

The Browns defensive line was slated to be one of the best in the league coming into the season with Pro Bowlers Garrett and Olivier Vernon leading the way, and veteran Sheldon Richardson coming in to hold down a defensive tackle spot. Ogunjobi was trending upward as well with huge expectations.

But against the Bengals, the unit looked quite different. Ogunjobi and Richardson were around, but former undrafted free agents Bryan Cox, Porter Gustin, Eli Ankou, and former third-round pick Chad Thomas all played big roles. Brandin Bryant and Justin Zimmer are other new additions to the depth chart.

Chris Smith and Devaroe Lawrence were both released in recent weeks after playing rotational roles to start the season and defensive end Genard Avery was traded to the Eagles for a draft pick.

“I am not going to use the word difficult. I think we have to be creative in what we are trying to do,” coordinator Steve Wilks told reporters last week. “I think the guys have a lot of energy. We just have to continue to try to mix it up a little bit, and guys have to find ways to execute and finish.

#Browns are still trying to adjust to missing Myles Garrett, says defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. pic.twitter.com/7UETaHHu0m — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) December 5, 2019

“We are never going to make any excuses, but when you look at it, we have maybe four or five guys that are here on the 53 that were not a month ago. We are not canceling games. We have to find a way to get our guys in position to be successful, and that starts with me.”

Ogunjobi said some wise words from a former teammate has helped him get through the turnover.

“Danny Shelton did a good job of telling me that that’s just the nature of the business, it’s like a revolving door,” Ogunjobi told reporters. “You kinda get used to it, but it doesn’t make it any easier, especially with the relationships that you built with the guys and the players that you do get close to.

“It’s different, but the biggest thing is you greet the new guys with open arms, get to know them, because those’ll be the guys you go to war with on Sunday. Just gotta be a good person and welcome them with open arms.”

The Browns face the 3-7 Arizona Cardinals this week. Cleveland is a 2.5-point favorite for the contest.

