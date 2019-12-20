NFL Allows Myles Garrett’s Return to Browns HQ

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett might still be suspended indefinitely, but he has recently been able to rejoin his teammates after the NFL allowed him access back into the team’s facilities.

Much to the excitement of his teammates, Garrett is officially back in the building in Berea with the Browns, according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal.

“In a time like this, you want to be around your brothers and you want to be around your teammates. This is like a family. So the more we can see him, the better,” cornerback TJ Carrie told Ulrich. “I think the hardest thing is for players to be isolated in these situations because I think it gives them more time to think about the situations they’re in, which can lead to a downward spiral. So, man, I want to see him as much as possible.”

Garrett was handed an indefinite suspension for ripping off the helmet of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hitting him with it during a game on Nov. 13.

Garrett appealed the suspension, but the league upheld the indefinite ban, leaving the door open for the Browns star to apply for reinstatement at the end of the season. Multiple sources have reported that Garrett isn’t expected to miss games in 2020.

Garrett’s punishment the second longest suspension for an on-field incident in NFL history, behind only multiple-time offender Vontaze Burfict, who was banned 12 games for hit helmet-to-helmet hit against the Colts this year.

“The NFL was determined Myles Garrett would not play football again this season, period,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on NFL Live following the announcement. “I don’t think Myles Garrett was ever going to have his suspension reduced this season.”

In all, 33 players were fined for the infamous fight between the rivals. Both teams were fined a total of $732,422 when it was all added up.

“I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable,” Garrett said of the fight in a statement. “I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”

Browns Teammates Thrilled to Have Myles Garrett Back

Garrett was forced to watch as the Browns stumbled in his absence, currently sitting at 6-8 with a very narrow chance to make the playoffs.

Garrett recorded 10 sacks before the suspension and was on pace for a career-season. His presence also helped open things up for other guys on the defensive line. Cleveland has recorded just sevens sacks in the four games without Garrett.

Linebacker Joe Schobert echoed Carrie’s sentiments and thought it was good for Garrett to get away for a bit.

“Just knowing the guy, I’d imagine obviously with the events that happened, probably getting away for a little while is a good thing just to clear your head and get out, hopefully stay away from all the media stuff, stay away from Twitter and all that jazz,” Schobert said. “Then it’s been a couple weeks, and now you get back in and you’re with the guys who are really your family.

“He’ll be reinstated. You know what kind of guy Myles is. He’ll be ingratiating himself right back into the team, and it’ll be good for his psyche, and he’ll be ready to roll next year.”

Damarious Randall Says Myles Garrett is Working out ‘5 Times Per Day’

As one of the more physically gifted players in the league and a noted workout warrior, there’s little skepticism that Garrett will be able to rejoin the team and continue his Pro Bowl level play.

Browns safety Damarious Randall backed that up, sharing a conversation he had with Garrett recently.

“He actually told me that he works out five times a day,” Randall said. “I was just messing around with him, and I was just like, ‘Hey, if they said you could come back and play this Sunday, would you be ready?’ He was like, ‘Bro, I would be more than ready.’”

The Browns play the Ravens this week and are installed as a 10-point home underdog. Garrett was instrumental the first time around when the Browns won 40-25 in slowing down MVP candidate Lamar Jackson. Cleveland will need a full team effort if they want to have repeat success against Baltimore (12-2), which has locked up a second consecutive AFC North title.

“He’s a guy that you can’t replace,” Carrie said. “He’s a guy that offenses are always going to account one to two guys for, and that just frees up everyone else that’s on that front line.”

