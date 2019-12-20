Infamous Myles Garrett Moment Immortalized by Browns Fan

The moment Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett bashed Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with a helmet will not soon be forgotten in the lore of the AFC North rivalry — especially for one fan.

Mike Hamill of Supernova Tattoo Studio posted a photo on Thursday showing off some massive ink that illustrated the moment Garrett made contact with the helmet swing, immortalizing the infamous incident.

Myles Garrett Suspended Indefinitely for Bash, Brawl

The brawl and bash resulted in a mountain of fines and Garrett being suspended indefinitely. It was a huge loss for a Browns team that needed its Pro Bowl pass-rusher and Defensive Player of the Year candidate to climb back into playoff contention after a slow start to the season.

Cleveland is currently 6-8 and needs a lot of things to happen to make the postseason.

For the irrational confidence Browns fans still out there… Browns clinch playoff berth with the following: Win last 2 games + TEN loses last 2 games + PIT loses last 2 games + IND wins last 2 games. @ESPNStatsInfo — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 19, 2019

Garrett has expressed remorse for the brawl and released a statement the day after the game.

“I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable,” Garrett wrote. “I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”

Garrett is expected to apply for reinstatement after the season.

Browns Depleted on Defensive Line

What has compounded Garrett’s absence is the fact that Olivier Vernon — a Pro Bowler in his own right who held down the other defensive end spot — has been dealing with a knee injury that’s forced him to miss five of the last six games.

Chad Thomas, Porter Gustin and Bryant Cox have rotated in to fill the holes, and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson has even seen some time at end.

Injury report for #Browns and #Ravens. Center JC Tretter and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson only two Cleveland players who didn’t practice, but Freddie Kitchens said both will be able to play Sunday pic.twitter.com/E91nri9FSP — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) December 19, 2019

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens has been thrilled with what Richardson has brought has brought to the unit. The veteran tackle has started all 15 games this season and is third on the team with 50 tackles. He also has three sacks.

“I have been happy with Sheldon,” Kitchens told reporters Thursday. “He gets to Sunday, and he is all energy, passion and plays hard. I do not know if I have seen a D-lineman play as hard as Sheldon plays. Makes plays all over the field. You will look up, and he is over there on the sideline making plays and that is on a consistent basis. That is exactly what we thought we were getting and that is what we have gotten.”

Richardson has been dealing with a back injury this week and missed practice on Thursday. However, Kitchens made clear that he expects Richardson to be on he field against the Ravens this week.

“I think Sheldon will be fine,” Kitchens said. “He will be good to go.”

