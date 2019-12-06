Browns RB Nick Chubb Sends Message With Epic Quote

At times this season, Nick Chubb has been a borderline superhero for the Cleveland Browns.

Chubb finished Week 13 as the NFL’s leading rusher with 1,175 yards and has been the steady workhorse for a Browns offense that has struggled at times this season. He has seven touchdowns and has gone over 100 yards five times this season, adding 31 catches for 245 yards.

Nick Chubb leads the way through 13 weeks. 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/dTUXDdRXKX — theScore NFL (@theScoreNFL) December 3, 2019

Chubb dropped an all too appropriate caption on an Instagram post on Thursday, referencing a classic line from the “Dark Knight” film made by Christopher Nolan.

“I’m whatever Cleveland needs me to be,” Chubb wrote on the caption of his photo with a bat emoticon.

Chubb has been sharing the backfield with Kareem Hunt, a massively talented runner in his own right that the Browns signed in the offseason. Thanks to Chubb’s personality, the partnership was worked wonders for the Browns, with both backs supporting each other.

“I can do whatever. I can play the role of being the main guy or sharing carries,” Chubb said. “In college, the first part of my career, I carried the load and in the second part I split carries. That’s probably more beneficial for the whole team.

“It’s all about the team for me. Whatever we can do to win, I’m all for it.”

Nick Chubb OK Living Out of the Spotlight With Browns

Despite his massive level of production, Chubb — like Batman — has been the quiet hero for Cleveland, willing to live out of the spotlight. He keeps it low-key in his press conferences and rarely shows emotion on the field.

“I think Nick brings the same thing to the table every day,” Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said of Chubb earlier this season. “Whether it is practice or game, it does not matter, he is going to be there to work.”

Kitchens has praised Chubb on multiple occasions for being a steadying force for the team when the going gets tough.

“Nick Chubb is one of the finest human beings I know,” Kitchens said. “He’s one of the hardest workers I know. Nick Chubb is all about work now. You want to know what the definition of keeping your head down and going to work is? It’s him.”

Freddie Kitchens says Nick Chubb “is one of the finest human beings I know. He’s one of the hardest workers I know.” #Browns — Pat Chiesa (@PatChiesa) August 5, 2019

And Chubb’s reputation is spreading well beyond Cleveland. According to the latest numbers, he’s the leading vote-getter among AFC running back for the Pro Bowl.

Nick Chubb Nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Chubb was nominated by the Browns for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, an honor that recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

“Nick, first and foremost, is an excellent individual,” Kitchens said in September. “He works his tail off every day he walks on the football field, walks into the weight room or walks into the classroom. You know exactly what you are getting from Nick every time he walks out there. Every time the clock starts turning, you know what you are going to get from him. After all of that, you throw in his ability, his skillset, his desire inside within to be successful and his resilient nature and chasing being good.

“I do not know what else you want in a football player.”

According to the Browns official website, the 32 finalists (one from each team) will be whittled down to eight (four from the AFC and four from the NFC) and placed on the players’ Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category. The players’ top choice will be honored the day before Super Bowl LIV on the NFL Honors show. The winner will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

For now, Chubb and the Browns are focused on getting on track against the Bengals on Sunday.

“Just still the same mindset,” Chubb told reporters this week. “Take it game by game, day by day and try to go 1-0 this week. Do not lose sight of that. We know anything can happen.”

