Bryce Perkins NFL Draft Projections: Mocks & Stock for Virginia QB

It is hard to find someone more popular in Charlottesville than Bryce Perkins, and fans are curious to learn how his skills translate to the NFL. Perkins remains absent from many big boards and mock drafts. This likely means Perkins is hoping to be a Day 3 pick, but there is still time for this to change with a strong performance against Clemson’s defense in the ACC Championship.

Perkins has 2,949 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 64.2 percent of his passes. One of Perkins’ biggest strengths is his rushing ability as the Virginia quarterback had nearly 1,000 yards. Perkins finished with 923 rushing yards and nine touchdowns during his senior season.

While he has not officially received an invite, we know that Perkins is on the Senior Bowl’s radar. Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy tweeted that he was watching Perkins and Virginia take on Florida State on September 14th.

“This is @seniorbowl first in-person exposure on @UVAFootball playmaking QB Bryce Perkins (@3_ToDaNeck). It’s important for scouts to see QBs play live to gauge arm strength and see how they handle themselves in situations you can’t see on TV. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE,” Nagy tweeted.

This is @seniorbowl first in-person exposure on @UVAFootball playmaking QB Bryce Perkins (@3_ToDaNeck). It’s important for scouts to see QBs play live to gauge arm strength and see how they handle themselves in situations you can’t see on TV. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/Dv2Bhh0sQu — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 15, 2019

Virginia QB Bryce Perkins’ NFL Draft Profile

Virginia's Bryce Perkins Sends UVA To ACC Championship Game http://www.youtube.com/user/ACCDigitalNetwork The Virginia Cavaliers are headed to the 2019 ACC Football Championship Game after defeating No.24 Virginia Tech, 39-30. Bryce Perkins was otherworldly accounting for 475 total yards and 3 touchdowns. Check out his monster day right here! SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/Oqg3iE The ACC Digital Network (theACCDN) is a joint venture between Stadium, and Raycom Sports, a long-time television producer and partner of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The cross-platform digital video network covers the spectrum of one of the nation’s top intercollegiate athletic conferences, featuring original on-demand content throughout the entire year. All ACCDN videos are viewable on theACC.com, the ACC mobile and tablet app, as well as various streaming and connected mobile and TV devices. For more information, visit theACC.com and follow @theACCDN on Twitter, and Instagram. Connect with the ACCDigitalNetwork Online: Visit the ACC WEBSITE: http://theacc.com Visit the ACC Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theACC/ Follow the ACCDN on Twitter: https://twitter.com/theACCDN Follow the ACCDN on Instagram: http://instagram.com/theACCDN 2019-11-29T22:04:43.000Z

STRENGTHS: Perkins has the speed of a running back as his nearly 1,000 rushing yards can attest. Perkins fits the dual-threat quarterback mold that the new NFL covets. Thanks to the success of Lamar Jackson, Perkins is likely to find a team willing to take a chance on him given his upside. Perkins is more than capable of making the throws needed to win games, but it is often overshadowed by his legs.

The Virginia quarterback believes he is just getting started. Heading into the college football season, Perkins told NFL Draft Diamonds he has “no ceiling” when asked why teams should have an interest in him.

“NFL teams should invest in me because I have no ceiling,” Perkins noted to NFL Draft Diamonds.

NFL teams would be wise to take note that Perkins is a big reason Virginia has had more success than we have seen in quite some time. Virginia making it to the ACC Championship is a major accomplishment as well as beating rival Virginia Tech for the first time in more than a decade.

WEAKNESSES: The challenge for Perkins leading up to the NFL draft will be to prove he can throw from the pocket. Perkins needs to cut down on his mistakes as his nine interceptions are approaching his touchdown passing numbers. Just like Jackson, there will likely be those teams that see Perkins’ athleticism and encourage him to work out at other positions. So far, Perkins is absent from most quarterback rankings for the 2020 class, but there is still time for this to change.

SUMMARY: Jackson has opened the door for Perkins and other dual-threat quarterbacks to get more of an opportunity in the NFL. It is unclear if Perkins is ready to play in the NFL on Day 1, but he clearly has enough skills that a team will take a chance on the Virginia quarterback. The big question is whether Perkins can do enough in the pre-draft process to become a Day 2 pick, or if he will remain a potential late-round selection.