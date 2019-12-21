EX-Lakers Thinks Giannis Antetokounmpo Sent LeBron James a Message

On Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks secured their 25th win of the 2019-20 season, and in the process handed the Los Angeles Lakers their 5th loss this season.

‘The Greek Freak’ Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 34 points, snagged 11 rebounds, and dished out seven assists in the victory for the Bucks and, in the process, sent a message to LeBron James. That the NBA is his now and he is the Best Player in the league, according to Shaquille O’Neal.

During Thursday’s broadcast of Inside the NBA on TNT, the former three-time Finals MVP, Shaquille O’Neal, shared his thoughts on Antetokounmpo’s game after beating the Bucks.

“Giannis [Antetokounmpo] is saying you have been the king for a long time; it’s my league now. Listen, he has been playing fabulous; we don’t like him shooting that three, but if you are going to knock five down five-threes, we can’t say nothing to you,” said O’Neal.

LeBron James scored 21 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and dished out 11 assists, but The King struggled in the first quarter missing his first three shots at the beginning of the game.

After hitting a three at the 9:05 mark in the 4th quarter, Giannis used his hands over of his head to gesture a crown.

After the Game, Giannis downplayed the Match up with LeBron James

Following the Bucks 111-104 victory over the Lakers, Giannis shared with the media that the matchup wasn’t about him in LeBron James.

“It’s not about the matchup, me going against LeBron,” Antetokounmpo said Per Los Angeles Times’ Chuck Schilken. “It’s about our team playing well, playing good basketball, and going against the Lakers.”

Giannis also shared with the media per Bucks twitter account that, “I wasn’t the #1 pick. AD was. Lebron [James] was. I wasn’t supposed to be here. I’m just happy that I’m here, going through the process, and I always want to be better.”

As for him shooting five -threes, he is going to continue to shoot and get better.

“There are going to be nights when he makes zero three and others he is going to make fives, but I have to continue to keep shooting because that is what my team needs me to do.”

Kyle Korver Weighs-in on Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James

Bucks sharpshooter Kyle Korver recently spoke with Joe Vardon of The Athletic and shared why both James and Antetokounmpo are special talents in their own way.

Korver revealed how James has been the face of the league and being able to maintain focus for this long.

“The most incredible thing about LeBron to me is he’s been at the top for a really long time and somehow finds the drive to stay there, to maintain his focus,” Korver revealed Clutch Points, Ashish Mathur. “I don’t think anyone who’s around, him doubts that the game is the most important thing.

Korver also shared that Giannis keeps the game the most important thing besides family, of course, and only the great ones possess that treat.

“Giannis is that way too. Giannis, MVP last year, how’s he going to respond being a 25-year old, MVP, gets a signature shoe, all the things that come with being MVP? How your life changes, how people talk to you, how people see you as an opportunity. Your life changes when you are rewarded in that way at this level. But he keeps the game the most important thing. It’s unique, and they both have that.”

