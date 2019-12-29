Camille Kostek Explains Gronk’s Decision to Retire

When New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski decided to step away from the game of football last March, it was a decision the future Hall-of-Famer made with regard to those around him as well.

His long-time girlfriend Camille Kostek was one of those affected by the decision and someone who grew closest to the tight end off the field. The biggest reason Gronk cited for his retirement was dealing with constant nagging injuries and playing in pain each week.

His final straw was a hit in the Super Bowl directly to the thigh that resulted in Gronk being unable to sleep and requiring a significant amount of blood to be drained from the area. Since his retirement, Gronkowski has clearly been happier and is even set to host his own music festival in Miami during Super Bowl weekend.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Camille Kostek Explains Why Gronk Retired

With Kostek as to close to Gronk as anyone, the two appeared on CBS Sunday Morning to talk about their ventures outside of football. Of course, Gronk’s retirement was on the agenda to which Kostek offered a heartfelt answer.

“I have seen him hurt and just like his family and the people that love him, I love Rob and I don’t like to see him hurt. And I was there after that Super Bowl hit and when he was talking about making that decision to kind of step off, I fully supported him of course because I remember actually, I think it was Rob Ninkovich and it stuck with me. I remember him saying that there’s three ways you can go out in the NFL: one, you’re cut, two, you have a career-ending injury, or three, you walk off on your own two feet healthy and happy with a third Super Bowl ring. And that was the route that Rob went so it couldn’t have been better timed.”

Gronkowski certainly rode off into the sunset following a third Super Bowl title in his fifth appearance. His NFL career helped redefine the tight end position and his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is almost certainly guaranteed.

Will Gronkowski Return to the NFL?

READ NEXT: At 42, Tom Brady Says He Still Feels “Like a Kid”