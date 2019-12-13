Cardinals Release Former Ravens All-Pro Pass Rusher

The future is now uncertain for two-time All-Pro pass rusher Terrell Suggs after his first season with the Arizona Cardinals was surprisingly cut short.

The Cardinals released the 37-year-old veteran on Friday afternoon to the waivers in an abrupt move that makes it unclear whether Suggs will continue playing, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He spent the first 16 seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, earning seven Pro Bowl distinctions and winning a Super Bowl championship during the 2012 season on his way to becoming the franchise’s all-time sacks leader.

The Ravens weren’t exactly looking to get rid of their veteran talent during the offseason and were surprised when he signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Cardinals. Suggs never explained exactly why he decided to come to Arizona, but he has said he still considers the state home after playing defensive end for Arizona State prior to his NFL career.

Suggs started in all 13 games this season for the Cardinals and had tallied 37 tackles, seven quarterback hits and 5 1/2 sacks, making Friday’s move a bit of a shocker even if it sounds as though the split was civil.

According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the conversations about his release were mutual and that it was the best move for both parties, as it would allow Suggs to land with another team and afford more playing time for younger Cardinals players.

