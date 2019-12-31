The Chicago Bears Just Fired Several Coaches: Report

After a disappointing 8-8 season, the Chicago Bears have made some sweeping changes on the offensive side of the ball.

According to WGN’s Adam Hoge, the Bears have decided to fire offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, as well as offensive line coach Harry Hiestand.

Some breaking #Bears coaching news: The team is moving on from OC Mark Helfrich, OL coach Harry Hiestand, TE coach Kevin Gilbride and assistant special teams coach Brock Olivo, a source told @WGNRadio. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) December 31, 2019

As Hoge noted, tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride has also been let go, as has assistant special teams coordinator Brock Olivo.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy met with the media at 10:30 ET Tuesday morning, and were non-committal when asked about whether or not they would be making any coaching changes. It did not take long for them to do just that.

The Bears saw their entire offense regress in 2019. They averaged a measly 17.5 points per game, and their running game could never get off the ground. They averaged just 91.1 yards rushing per game despite flashes from rookie running back David Montgomery.

Helfrich, the former Oregon Ducks head coach, was the offensive coordinator for the Bears since 2018, but he was not the play-caller. Nagy, of course, called the plays, and his play-calling was heavily scrutinized this season. In fact, some suggested that Nagy hand play-calling duties over to Helfrich mid-season when the Bears were struggling.

Bears Tight Ends in 2019: Worst Case Scenario

The Bears getting rid of tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride is no surprise. The team’s production at the position this season was incredibly low. Starting tight end Trey Burton missed most of the season due to a hip injury (he recently had surgery) and TE2 Adam Shaheen ended up being benched over halfway through the season. Burton finished his 2019 campaign with 14 catches on 24 targets for 84 yards and no touchdowns. Adam Shaheen, a former second-round pick who has clearly never materialized, didn’t fare much better. He had nine catches on 13 targets for 74 yards and no touchdowns.

The Bears also showed an immense lack of self-discipline by their special teams unit this season, with Kevin Pierre-Louis running into the kicker not once, but twice this year. Both instances resulted in touchdowns for their opponents, and both cost the Bears a crucial possession. Overall, however, the Bears had improved a great deal on special teams, and Pace expressed satisfaction with kicker Eddy Pineiro at the press conference Tuesday.

#Bears100 had one of the more improved special teams in football, and Ryan Pace just finished saying Eddy Pineiro's growth 'something we're very proud of.'

Can't pretend to know exactly ho big a part Olivo played, but in light of that his firing is a bit surprising. — Arthur Arkush (@ArthurArkush) December 31, 2019

After the firing of four offensive coaches, the Chicago Bears now have some major searching to do.

