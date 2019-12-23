Chiefs Defense Ranks No. 1 in the NFL Over the Past Five Games

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to be peaking at an ideal time.
With a stout defensive unit led by key veterans like Chris Jones, Frank Clark, and Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City held its opponent to only three points for the second consecutive week during Sunday night’s blowout win over the Chicago Bears. While six points allowed in two games is an accomplishment on its own, ESPN Stats & Info suggests that Kansas City’s defense has been even more impressive when looking back at a larger sample.
Dating back to the Chiefs’ Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City, Kansas City has allowed an NFL-best 9.6 points per game – the only team with an average total in the single digits throughout that span.
On Monday morning’s edition of Good Morning Football, host Peter Schrager echoed what the metrics are saying, calling Kansas City “the best defense in all of football” over the last five weeks.
Coaches, Defenders Believe They Have Something Special
After Sunday’s 26-3 road win over the Bears, Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid was quick to praise the defense’s performance during his postgame press conference.
“Defense was unbelievable, I thought,” said Reid. “I think (defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) had a great game plan and the guys believe in it. So you’re getting the speed and accurate tackling which is tough.”
One huge reason for the unit’s success in 2019 has been the addition of S Tyrann Mathieu, who signed a three-year, $42 million free agent contract in March. Through 15 games this season, the seventh-year playmaker has racked up 68 total tackles, 10 pass deflections, three interceptions, and a pair of sacks.
“I think Tyrann is playing as good as any safety in the National Football League right now, maybe as good as any defensive player in the (NFL) right now,” Reid said last week after Mathieu missed out on a Pro Bowl selection.
Mathieu shared his coach’s sentiment following the game, also mentioning how Kansas City is forcing opponents to conform to its style of play on defense.
“Defensively, we’re taking great pride in getting other teams to play our game in the back end,” Mathieu said. “Offensively, defensively, special teams, I think we’re able to wreck a game. I think we have the control of football games.”
The team’s newest addition, 17-year veteran DE Terrell Suggs, played about a quarter of the action (17 snaps) on Sunday night.
“The boys are balling,” Suggs told the media. “I’m just an added addition to an already-moving train. It’s a good start and it’s on to next week.”
Following the game, a few Chiefs players even took to Twitter to share their confidence in the team.
Kansas City will close out the regular season back at Arrowhead Stadium with a Week 17 matchup versus the Chargers.
