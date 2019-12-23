Chiefs Defense Ranks No. 1 in the NFL Over the Past Five Games

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to be peaking at an ideal time.

With a stout defensive unit led by key veterans like Chris Jones, Frank Clark, and Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City held its opponent to only three points for the second consecutive week during Sunday night’s blowout win over the Chicago Bears. While six points allowed in two games is an accomplishment on its own, ESPN Stats & Info suggests that Kansas City’s defense has been even more impressive when looking back at a larger sample.

The @Chiefs have held consecutive opponents without an offensive touchdown for the first time since the 2006 season. Over the last 5 games, Kansas City is allowing 9.6 PPG. That’s the fewest in the NFL over that span. pic.twitter.com/JcfGi0mkSm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 23, 2019

Dating back to the Chiefs’ Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City, Kansas City has allowed an NFL-best 9.6 points per game – the only team with an average total in the single digits throughout that span.

On Monday morning’s edition of Good Morning Football, host Peter Schrager echoed what the metrics are saying, calling Kansas City “the best defense in all of football” over the last five weeks.

"The @Chiefs D isn't just playing well. They're not just 'different' than last year's unit. Over the last five weeks, they've been the very best defense in the league. Eight new players, a new scheme and coordinator, and an entirely different juice." – @PSchrags@ArrowheadPride pic.twitter.com/pYPfBNkVWf — GMFB (@gmfb) December 23, 2019

Coaches, Defenders Believe They Have Something Special

After Sunday’s 26-3 road win over the Bears, Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid was quick to praise the defense’s performance during his postgame press conference.

“Defense was unbelievable, I thought,” said Reid. “I think (defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) had a great game plan and the guys believe in it. So you’re getting the speed and accurate tackling which is tough.”

One huge reason for the unit’s success in 2019 has been the addition of S Tyrann Mathieu, who signed a three-year, $42 million free agent contract in March. Through 15 games this season, the seventh-year playmaker has racked up 68 total tackles, 10 pass deflections, three interceptions, and a pair of sacks.

“I think Tyrann is playing as good as any safety in the National Football League right now, maybe as good as any defensive player in the (NFL) right now,” Reid said last week after Mathieu missed out on a Pro Bowl selection.

Mathieu shared his coach’s sentiment following the game, also mentioning how Kansas City is forcing opponents to conform to its style of play on defense.

“Defensively, we’re taking great pride in getting other teams to play our game in the back end,” Mathieu said. “Offensively, defensively, special teams, I think we’re able to wreck a game. I think we have the control of football games.”

The team’s newest addition, 17-year veteran DE Terrell Suggs, played about a quarter of the action (17 snaps) on Sunday night.

“The boys are balling,” Suggs told the media. “I’m just an added addition to an already-moving train. It’s a good start and it’s on to next week.”

Following the game, a few Chiefs players even took to Twitter to share their confidence in the team.

Shh. Tryna come thru back door, I hope they don’t see me. They gotta look me in my eyes. All of em! https://t.co/LGN2hlMKjl — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 23, 2019

So let me tell y’all about my weekend. We went to the Chi. Hit the Louis Vuitton Store on The famous Michigan ave. It’s holiday season so you know we thinking about the family. Pulled up to Soldier field, got the W, and made it out healthy. Gods Favorite Team. Don’t @ Me. pic.twitter.com/KVOpfsQueY — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) December 23, 2019

Kansas City will close out the regular season back at Arrowhead Stadium with a Week 17 matchup versus the Chargers.

