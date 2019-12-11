Chiefs Host Two Cornerbacks, Former Starting Lineman for Visits

It appears the Kansas City Chiefs could be preparing to sign an offensive lineman following an injury sustained by starting G Andrew Wylie during Sundays win over the New England Patriots.

On Tuesday afternoon, NFL Insider Adam Caplan reported that G Bryan Witzmann was in Kansas City for a visit with his former team.

#Chiefs had a familiar face in the building today: G Bryan Witzmann visited. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) December 10, 2019

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

The 29-year-old journeyman can add the Chiefs to a growing list of NFL visits he’s made in recent weeks. The 6’7,” 320-pound offensive lineman was most recently with the Carolina Panthers before being released in early November. Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014, Witzmann has had stints with eight different NFL teams, including two seasons with the Chiefs in 2016 and 2017. He earned 13 starts in 27 total games with Kansas City, all of which came in 2017 during Alex Smith’s final season with the team.

According to NFL reporter Howard Balzer, the Chiefs could also be looking to add some new faces to their defensive backfield as they hosted two cornerbacks, Kemon Hall and Trevon Mathis, for tryouts on Tuesday.

Chiefs tryouts reported Tuesday: CBs Kemon Hall, Trevon Mathis. Visit reported: G Bryan Witzmann. — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) December 10, 2019

READ NEXT: Chiefs’ Andy Reid to NFL Owners: Hire Eric Bieniemy as Head Coach

For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata