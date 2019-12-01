Chiefs Playoff Picture: Latest Odds Postseason Outlook After Win

Patrick Mahomes was up to his usual tricks again. Mahomes lead the Kansas City Chiefs to victory over the Oakland Raiders Sunday, and he did so in grand fashion. Mahomes looked a tad more comfortable this week than he has in previous weeks, as is evidenced by a 14-yard touchdown scamper in which he looked back in top form:

The Chiefs were up 31-3 the first minutes of the 4th quarter, and Kansas City won the game by a score of 40-9. With their huge win, they moved to 8-4 on the season–and they certainly did themselves a favor when it comes to their placement in the AFC playoff picture. So where do Mahomes and the Chiefs currently stand? We have their updated postseason outlook below.

*Note: all playoff percentages and data included here are courtesy of Playoff Status.

A Look at the AFC Playoff Picture:

The New England Patriots are currently the #1 seed in the AFC at 10-1, and they play a huge game tonight at Houston when they visit the Texans (7-4). The Baltimore Ravens (9-2) are the AFC’s #2 seed, having just won an epic game of their own against the NFC’s #1 seed, the San Francisco 49ers, earlier Sunday afternoon.

The Texans are the #3 seed in the conference–but if they fall to New England, they will fall to the #4 seed, whereas the Chiefs will move from the fourth spot in the division to the #3 seed.

The Buffalo Bills are 9-3, but they have the misfortune of being in the same division as the Patriots, so they are currently the #5 playoff seed in the AFC. After beating their divisional rival, the Cleveland Browns, on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers moved to 7-5, and are currently the #6 seed in the conference. The Oakland Raiders are on the cusp, and after their loss this week, they will sit at 6-6, followed by the Indianapolis Colts, who also sit at 6-6.

Updated Kansas City Chiefs Playoff Outlook & Odds:

After their big team win today, the Chiefs have a 1% chance to take the #1 seed in the AFC, and an 11% chance to take the #2 seed. They now have a 32% chance to be the #3 seed, and a 53% chance to be the 4th seed, however.

They have a less than 1% chance of slipping to the 5th seed, and a 1% chance of being the 6th seed in the AFC. They also have a 2% chance of missing the playoffs entirely, according to Playoff Status. Had they lost this game to the Raiders, Mahomes and company would have had a 30% chance at missing the playoffs.

The Chiefs have arguably the biggest game of their season next week, when they take on the Patriots.

