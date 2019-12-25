Chiefs Lose Veteran Running Back for the Season and Playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without a key member of their backfield heading into the playoffs. On Wednesday afternoon, the team placed running back Spencer Ware on injured reserve with a torn rotator cuff, effectively ending his 2019 season. In a corresponding move, the Chiefs activated DT Xavier Williams from injured reserve and on to the active roster.

#Chiefs RB Spencer Ware has been placed on injured reserve with a torn rotator cuff and DT Xavier Williams has been activated from injured reserve, per a source. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) December 25, 2019

The 28-year-old running back was signed by the Chiefs on December 4 after being cut by the Indianapolis Colt in September. In three games (one start) this month, Ware rushed 17 times for 51 yards while adding five catches for an additional 22 yards. Ware previously spent time with the Chiefs from 2015-18. His best season came in 2016 when he started a career-high 14 games. The 5’10,” 224-pound back rushed for 921 yards and three touchdowns on 214 carries while adding another 447 yards and a pair of scores through the air. Ware went on to miss the entire 2017 season after being placed on injured reserve with a torn PCL and additional knee damage.

