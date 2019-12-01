Browns Playoff Picture: Updated Outlook After Week 13 Loss to Steelers

The Cleveland Browns entered Week 13 in prime position to maneuver their way up the AFC standings. All they had to do was defeat the Duck Hodges-led Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, things did not go Cleveland’s way on Sunday. Baker Mayfield fought through injury while struggling to move the offense for most of the day. Mayfield threw for just 196 passing yards and one lone touchdown. This was a major step back for the former Heisman Trophy winner, who was fresh off of a 300+ passing yard outing and had tossed seven touchdowns over his three previous games.

Pittsburgh would go on to win the game 20-13, inching their way closer to a playoff birth, while the Browns drop to 5-7 and are on the outside looking in with just four more games to go this season.

AFC Playoff Standings

Team W L 1. New England Patriots 10 1 2. Baltimore Ravens 10 2 3. Houston Texans 7 4 4. Kansas City Chiefs 7 4 5. Buffalo Bills 9 3 6. Pittsburgh Steelers 7 5 In the Hunt 7. Tennessee Titans 7 5 8. Oakland Raiders 6 5 9. Indianapolis Colts 6 6 10. Cleveland Browns 5 7

* Below is the order in which tiebreakers are processed courtesy of NFL.com.

Head-to-head, if applicable.

Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the conference.

Best won-lost-tied percentage in common games, minimum of four.

Strength of victory.

Strength of schedule.

Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed.

Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed.

Best net points in conference games.

Best net points in all games.

Best net touchdowns in all games.

Coin toss.

Browns Playoff Hopes on Life Support

With four weeks to go in the 2019 NFL season, Cleveland’s hopes of making their first playoff appearance since 2002 are quickly dwindling away. The loss against Pittsburgh not only drops them two games behind the Steelers, but also places them four games behind the Buffalo Bills and two games behind the Tennessee Titans.

The loss also splits the head-to-head series between Cleveland and Pittsburgh, stripping Cleveland of the benefit of having a tie-breaker over their divisional foe.

While Cleveland’s playoff hopes may be wary at the moment, they do have the benefit of having a plethora of winnable games over the remainder of their schedule.

The Browns get the one-win Cincinnati Bengals not once, but twice over the final month of play, along with another game against the three-win Arizona Cardinals.

However, a Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens may prove to be too difficult for Cleveland to overcome. If Cleveland was to win their games against Arizona and Cinci, but drop the game against Baltimore, they would close out the season at 8-8, likely missing yet another playoff. Yet, if Baltimore clinches a bye in the first week of the playoffs prior to Week 16, they could potentially choose to limit the number of snaps their starters play. In return, increasing Cleveland’s chances at a playoff run exponentially.

While things may seem bleak at the moment, there’s still a chance.

