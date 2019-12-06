Clippers vs. Bucks Prediction: Two Conference Contenders Meet in Milwaukee

The red-hot Milwaukee Bucks will put their 13-game winning streak on the line on Friday night when they welcome a familiar face to Milwaukee. Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors outdueled reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals last season. Now Kawhi brings his new team, the Los Angeles Clippers, into town to try and knock off one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

Giannis is playing his best basketball of the season and scored 35 points with nine rebounds in Milwaukee’s 127-103 blowout of the Pistons on Wednesday. It was Giannis’ 13th game of at least 30 points this season. The Clippers have won nine of their last 10 games and are coming off a 117-97 win over the Blazers on Wednesday. Paul George had 25 points for Los Angeles and is averaging 23.5 points per game since returning from injury. Los Angeles has won 11 of the last 16 games over Milwaukee.

ESPN’s FPI gives the Bucks a 68.5% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Friday’s matchup between the Clippers and Bucks.

Clippers vs. Bucks Game Details

Date: Friday, December 6

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee, Wisconsin)

TV: Prime Ticket, FS Wisconsin

Spread: Bucks -3.5

Total: 232

*All lines, odds, and trends are courtesy of Covers & The Action Network

Line Movement

This line opened at Bucks -3 and has been bet up slightly to Bucks -3.5 with the majority of the bets and money coming in on the home favorite. The line is correlated to the action and has moved with the market.

Betting Trends

Clippers are 16-6 SU and 12-10 ATS this season

Bucks are 19-3 SU and 11-11 ATS this season

Under is 13-9 in Clippers games this season

Over is 11-10 in Bucks games this season

Analysis & Picks

The Bucks are in the midst of their longest winning streak since the early ’70s and are not only beating teams but blowing them out of the water. Milwaukee’s last three wins have come by 41, 44 and 24 points. Despite all of that noise, the Bucks are still just a .500 team ATS this season going 11-11 against the number. Meanwhile, the Clippers have been a tale of two teams this season, with a dominant 9-1 home record compared to just a 3-5 mark on the road. I think the Bucks remember all to well what Kawhi and the Raptors did to them in the Eastern Conference Finals last season. Milwaukee lost four straight to Toronto after taking a 2-0 lead early on. Yes, this isn’t the same Raptors team that tormented Giannis and company, but I expect them to play with a chip on their shoulder against Kawhi. I can’t get in front of this Milwaukee freight train right now and I like only having to lay 3.5 points in what should be a highly entertaining affair between two of the NBA’s best teams. Take the home favorite here and hope the Bucks are out for revenge.

PICK: Bucks -3.5

