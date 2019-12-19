College Football Betting Lines: Weekend Odds & Trends

The 2019 college football bowl season begins with the only postseason game outside the United States. That would be the Bahamas Bowl from Nassau on Friday at 2 p.m. ET and there will be history made when Buffalo of the Mid-American Conference faces Charlotte of Conference USA. The Bulls are 0-3 all-time in bowl games and the 49ers are playing in their first-ever – it’s just the fifth season Charlotte has been an FBS program. Thus, one school will get its first bowl victory.

Buffalo is a 7-point favorite on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com to be the one doing that, and the Bulls have covered six of their past seven games this season.

Friday concludes with a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Frisco, Texas, as Utah State and Kent State meet for the first time on the gridiron in the Frisco Bowl. Star Aggies quarterback Jordan Love has declared for the NFL Draft but plans to play in the bowl game. The Golden Flashes are 0-3 all-time in bowl games and are 5.5-point underdogs at sports betting sites. USU has won 16 of its past 17 as a favorite and covered in 13 of those.

Five games on Saturday, starting from Albuquerque with the New Mexico Bowl between Central Michigan and San Diego State at 2 p.m. ET. The Chippewas were actually the best bet in the country during the regular season at 9-2-1 ATS – no team had fewer ATS losses. However, then the Chips failed to cover in a MAC title game loss to Miami of Ohio. SDSU, amazingly, had just one game land over the total all season, fewest in the country (it was 1-11 O/U). The Aztecs are -3.5 and have covered just five of their past 17 as favorites.

In just its second season as an FBS football-playing school, Liberty has reached a bowl game and will face Georgia Southern at 2:30 p.m. ET from Orlando in the Cure Bowl. Liberty is led by former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze. Georgia Southern, meanwhile, is an old-school option team. The Eagles rank dead last in the country in averaging just 72.8 passing yards per game. They are -5 and 9-2 in their past 11 as favorites according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

The first ranked team in action this postseason is Mountain West champion and No. 19 Boise State facing Washington in the Las Vegas Bowl at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. It’s the last game as UW coach for Chris Petersen as he’s stepping down; he became a coaching star at Boise State. The Huskies are -3.5, with Boise having covered its past six as an underdog.

