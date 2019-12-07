College Football Betting Lines: Week 15 Odds & Trends

The final College Football Playoff rankings will be released this Sunday, and the SEC is the only conference to ever get two teams into the playoff. The conference could do it again this week, and be assured that privately SEC officials are rooting for a close Georgia upset victory over No. 2 LSU (rankings from Tuesday’s CFP Top 25) on Saturday in the conference title game from Atlanta. Kickoff is 4 p.m. ET. The No. 4 Dawgs are 7.5-point underdogs on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com and have failed to cover their past four against LSU.

The SEC champion is getting into the playoff no matter what. If LSU wins, then Georgia surely will not with two losses. However, if the Dawgs can pull off the upset they will get in as SEC champs and there’s no way the committee will leave LSU and Heisman Trophy lock Joe Burrow out. Schools on the playoff bubble such as No. 5 Utah and No. 6 Oklahoma will be rooting heavily for an LSU victory.

The Big 12 title game at noon ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, features Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Baylor, with the Sooners as 9-point favorites. Interesting spread considering Baylor was up 28-3 at home on Oklahoma in the second quarter on November 16 before OU rallied for a 34-31 victory. The Sooners have won 21 of the past 24 in the series.

If Oklahoma wins, it has a decent shot at a playoff spot but likely needs Utah to lose Friday against Oregon in the Pac-12 title game. Baylor may not get in with a victory regardless simply as it played an incredibly weak non-conference schedule and didn’t beat a single ranked foe during the regular season.

No. 3 Clemson looks to win its fifth straight ACC title and make the playoff for a fifth year in a row as it plays No. 23 Virginia in the ACC Championship Game. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. ET from Charlotte. The Tigers, on a 27-game winning streak, are by far the biggest favorites of the weekend at -28.5. They have covered 13 of their past 15 ACC games.

The Big Ten title game with an 8 p.m. ET kickoff from Indianapolis features No. 1 Ohio State facing No. 8 Wisconsin. The Buckeyes are -16.5 and have won the past seven in this series, covering in six. That includes a 38-7 home victory over the Badgers on October 26. Ohio State is likely in the playoff even with a loss, but UW surely isn’t going to make it with a win.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.