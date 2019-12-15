College Football Betting Lines: National Title Odds

The 2019 College Football Playoff committee got rather fortunate because there were no major upsets on conference championship weekend and it was crystal clear which four teams deserved playoff spots. No drama or complaints whatsoever with the final rankings released Sunday. It’s the first time since 2015 that four Power 5 conference champions were selected for the College Football Playoff.

SEC champion LSU retook the top spot in the CFP Top 25 and will play No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal on December 28. Led by Heisman Trophy lock and quarterback Joe Burrow, the Tigers are the +120 favorites on the national championship odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com to win their first title since the 2007 team that was coached by Les Miles.

This season, Burrow, who spent the first three years of his career as a backup at Ohio State, threw for an SEC-record 48 touchdowns and 4,715 yards. He will become just the second player in school history to win the Heisman, joining Billy Cannon, who won it in 1959.

LSU did catch a break in jumping back to No. 1 because that meant avoiding No. 3 and red-hot Clemson in the national semifinals. Then again, LSU has won five games against Associated Press Top 10 teams this season, which ties a record in the AP poll era (since 1936). No top-seeded team has won the playoff yet.

No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson are both +205 to win it all and they meet in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal on December 28. Could be a defensive battle considering the Tigers allow a national-low 10.6 points and the Buckeyes are tied for second at 12.5 ppg. Then again, Ohio State is first nationally in scoring offense at 48.7 ppg and Clemson fourth at 46.5 ppg.

OSU won the inaugural playoff in 2014, the only time a Big Ten team has won the championship in the CFP era. Clemson of course is the defending champion and is in the playoff for a fifth straight year, also winning it in the 2016 season.

Last but not least, No. 4 Oklahoma is +1200 at online betting sites to win the title. The Sooners are the only Big 12 team to ever make the playoff, doing so for a fourth time. However, they have lost in the semifinals the previous three and only one of those games was close.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.