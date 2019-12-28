College Football Playoff Semifinals Odds & Betting Trends

For the first time in the College Football Playoff era, Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide are not part of the national semifinals. But it’s a powerhouse lineup regardless on Saturday with No. 4 Oklahoma facing No. 1 LSU in the Peach Bowl from Atlanta at 4 p.m. ET and No. 3 Clemson taking on No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl from outside Phoenix at 8 p.m. ET.

Oklahoma is the only Big 12 school to ever make the CFP national semifinals, but it hasn’t gone well for the Sooners as they lost their previous three trips – all to SEC schools like LSU. Saturday will be the last NCAA game for senior quarterback Jalen Hurts, who finished second in the 2019 Heisman Trophy voting. A Sooners quarterback had won it the previous two seasons. Might also be the college finale for Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley as several NFL teams covet him, especially the Dallas Cowboys. OU is 1-5 ATS in its past six games.

LSU, in the playoff for the first time, is a 14-point favorite on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com and is also on a 14-game winning streak, taking them by an average of 25.3 points. The Tigers are led by quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner who has set numerous school and SEC records this season and is likely going to be the first overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Tigers have won and covered their past five against Big 12 opponents.

Clemson is the defending national champion, in the playoff for the fifth straight year and has won 28 games in a row by an average of more than 33 points per game. The Tigers are 2-point favorites at online betting sites and have covered nine of their past 11 as favorites. Their quarterback, sophomore Trevor Lawrence, is an early favorite to be picked first overall in the 2021 draft. He’d go first in the next one if eligible to declare.

Ohio State is in the playoff for the third time overall; the Buckeyes won the first one following the 2014 season as a No. 4 seed. OSU is on a 19-game winning streak with an average margin of 28.7 points per game. It has two 2019 Heisman finalists in defensive end Chase Young (finished fourth and likely will be the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft) and quarterback Justin Fields (finished third). The Buckeyes have won and covered their past seven as underdogs.

