Colts Playoff Chances: Updated AFC Picture & Indy’s Odds

In the months prior to the 2019 NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts were somewhat of a tough team to gauge. Then, starting quarterback Andrew Luck retired and the team’s chances of a run to the NFL playoffs became a major question mark. And as things currently stand, the Colts find themselves in a concerning spot when it comes to their chances to make the dance.

Ahead of a Week 15 Monday Night Football matchup with the New Orleans Saints, the 6-7 Colts were listed with a 98 percent chance to miss the postseason, according to Playoff Status. Unfortunately for Colts fans, the team’s outlook and fate could be sealed when Monday night wrapped up.

Follow the Heavy on NFL Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Colts Playoff Chances & Outlook

Defeating the Saints is a daunting task in itself, and doing so on the road in front of a rowdy fanbase in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is even tougher. Over the past three seasons, including 2019 thus far, the Saints are 18-5 at home.

For the Colts, Monday night was a “lose and go home” situation, as a loss would eliminate their postseason chances entirely, per Playoff Status. That’s not surprising, considering that climbing out of a 6-8 hold would be a tall task in any situation.

But while the Colts are mathematically eliminated with a loss to the Saints, a victory would increase their chances by roughly 10 percent. They would then have an estimated nine percent chance to grab the No. 6 seed and a three percent chance at the No. 4 seed. The only way Indy can earn the No. 4 spot is to win the AFC South and that’s a major longshot considering the Houston Texans are 9-5 and the Tennessee Titans sit at 8-6.

READ NEXT: Kareem Hunt Rips Browns Teammates for Lack of Effort