Dallas Cowboys Starter Arrested on Multiple Charges

Dallas Cowboys starting defensive tackle Antwaun Woods was arrested in Texas earlier this week on a trio of drug charges.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and confirmed by TMZ.com, which obtained the police report, Woods was busted Tuesday during a traffic stop for possession of marijuana over two ounces, tampering with evidence, and possession of paraphernalia.

Per TMZ:

During the stop, the officer smelled weed and believed Woods was stoned — and asked if there was weed inside the vehicle. Woods allegedly admitted to having a bunch of marijuana in the car. The officer says Woods had a backpack containing 2 mason jars of weed and a small gold cylinder of weed. The officer says he noticed a half-empty water bottle with a joint floating in it — and claims Woods admitted to putting it there while he was being pulled over. The officer says Wood was attempting to “get rid of potential evidence.”

Woods allegedly had over two ounces of weed at the time of his arrest. The possession charge is a misdemeanor under Texas law, but the tampering charge is a third-degree felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The Cowboys have yet to comment on the incident.

Woods Won’t Play vs. Bears, Could Face NFL Punishment

The fourth-year pro has seen better weeks. On top of his run-in with the law, Woods was ruled out for Thursday’s road game against the Chicago Bears due to a knee injury. This is the second straight game he will have missed as he mends his sprained knee.

And aside from the legal battle, Woods subjected himself to league discipline, which likely would result in a suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Depending on how quickly the arrest is reviewed, he may be banned for a game or two this season or, if the league drags its feet, his punishment could toll to 2020.

A former undrafted free agent and two-year starter at the nose, Woods has collected 15 tackles across eight appearances in 2019. The Cowboys’ run defense ranks 16th overall, surrendering 106.4 yards per game to opposing backs.

