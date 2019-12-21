Cowboys vs. Eagles Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

The implications are pretty simple for the Philadelphia Eagles coming into Sunday’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Come away with a win or miss the playoffs.

The Eagles (7-7) could overtake the Cowboys (7-7) for the division lead in the NFC East with a win in Week 16’s home finale, setting themselves up to control both teams’ playoff destinies heading into the final week of the 2019 regular season. But just as easily could Dallas win the pivotal road game and eliminate Philly from the postseason picture altogether, as the Cowboys would own the tiebreaker if they finished with the same records.

It hasn’t been a pretty season for either team, making the NFC East showdown a difficult one to predict, but here’s a closer look at the matchup along with background, stats and advice on the two teams fighting for their seasons.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Game Details

Date: Sunday, December 22

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

TV: Fox

Spread: Cowboys -2

Total: 46

*All odds are courtesy of OddsShark.

Line Movement

Little has changed since the Cowboys opened the week as 2.5-point favorites with less than a point of shift throughout the week across popular books, according to VegasInsider.com. Bettors love the Cowboys with a chance to clinch the division on the line as 73 percent of public bets have picked them to win on the road, according to ActionNetwork.com.

Despite the Cowboys putting up 37 points against the Eagles in their first meeting this season, though, bettors are less confident they will see a high-scoring affair in the rematch with 59 percent of public bets taking the under.

Betting Trends

Total has gone OVER in 5 of Dallas’ last 7 games

Dallas is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games

Philadelphia is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games

Philadelphia is 4-1 SU in its last 5 divisional games

Dallas 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games in Philadelphia

Total has gone UNDER in 4 of the last 6 series matchups

*All trends are courtesy of OddsShark.

Analysis & Picks

The Cowboys have disappointed throughout the 2019 season with not enough wins (7) to show for the wealth of talent dotting their roster, but being in a position to win the division title and reach the playoffs could wipe some of the grime off of their season before its done. That includes coming away from their biggest divisional rival with a victory in their pocket.

The Cowboys led by about two scores for the majority of their first matchup with the Eagles at home, and it was a balanced job that saw more from lead rusher Ezekiel Elliott (111 yards, 22 carries, 1 touchdown) than from quarterback Dak Prescott. Elliott once again figures to be the essential piece unless the Eagles, who are 0-5 in games against the Cowboys star rusher, can find a way to shut him down and force Prescott instead to make plays with the ball.

Prescott has won five of his seven starts against the Eagles, but Carson Wentz makes for a worthy adversary if he and the Eagles offense can establish a rhythm that has been elusive during a year where injuries have hit Philly’s roster hard. Miles Sanders wasn’t very involved when the Eagles took on the Cowboys earlier in the season, but he could be a difference-maker if he gets enough going in the run game to help his team better control the pace of the game.

Of course, neither of these teams has played the prettiest of seasons. It could just easily be that one of them implodes and the other coasts to a victory, as was the case back in October.

Pick: Eagles +2

Over-under: Over

Prediction: Eagles 30, Cowboys 28

