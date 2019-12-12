Cowboys Legend Fires Off on Jerry Jones, Calls Him ‘Stubborn’

It would appear Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman isn’t going to work as the team’s general manager any time soon.

While doing a radio interview on Tuesday, the Cowboys legend and three-time Super Bowl champion not only refuted the idea that he would accept the Cowboys general manager job, he went a step further — he completely blasted his former boss Jerry Jones by calling the longtime owner “stubborn.”

Via Cindy Boren of The Washington Post:

“I doubt it. I mean, I think that’s a real long shot,” Aikman said in his weekly appearance on Dallas sports radio station the Ticket. “I believe that it’s unlikely that Jerry will ever bring somebody in that can help this football team in that regard just because he’s been real stubborn and steadfast in that he’s the one in charge. I think in a lot of ways, until that changes, this team’s going to have some problems.

Jones has been under fire as of late due to the Cowboys’ struggles. It has intensified in recent weeks due to Dallas’ three-game losing streak and the fact that the team has not won a game since the owner absolutely blasted head coach Jason Garrett following the team’s loss to the New England Patriots in Week 12.

Aikman Showed Prior Interest in Cowboys’ GM Job

Aikman had been linked to the Cowboys’ general manager job due to ESPN insider Ed Werder suggesting that the former QB take over Dallas’ day-to-day operations.

“If Jerry Jones is committed to winning, he should be open-minded and discuss hiring @TroyAikman to run football operation,” Werder tweeted Friday, a day after Dallas lost its third straight game, falling to 6-7 on the season. “It’s next thing Aikman wants to do in career. He’s no yes-man, knows successful organizational structure, can share decision-making, bring fan credibility.”

Aikman had previously suggested back in 2018 that he would be open to taking the Cowboys’ general manager job. Obviously that tune has changed since then.

“Would that be something I think it’d be interested in? The answer is yes. And I’d take it a step further: I think it’d be something I’d be very good at,” Aikman said on Werder’s podcast in 2018.

As nice of a storyline as it would have been to see Aikman return to the Dallas, his apparent disdain for Jones looks like it outweighs any interest he had in turning things around for “America’s Team.”

Considering Aikman has a cushy job at Fox Sports as a commentator, he won’t lose any sleep.

Update on Urban Meyer’s Interest in Cowboys’ Job

It would appear that if the Cowboys do elect to move on from head coach Jason Garrett, college football coaching legend Urban Meyer would more than welcome the opportunity to coach “America’s Team.”

Meyer’s interest in the Cowboys’ head coaching position was revealed on The Dan Patrick Show, as detailed by Heavy’s Zack Kelberman.

“Amid swirling speculation linking Dallas to the former Ohio State head man, a source close to the Dan Patrick Show tells its titular host that Meyer is now interested in potentially succeeding Jason Garrett, partly because Meyer may be “too toxic” to return to the college ranks.”

Meyer has never coached in the NFL but neither did Jimmy Johnson or Barry Switzer — and they both won Super Bowl as head coaches of the Cowboys.

It looks like Jerry Jones — who played college football at the University of Arkansas — may be looking to get lucky yet again by digging through the college ranks.