Cowboys Linebacker Out for Season After Fracturing Arm vs. Rams: Report

Everything went perfect for the Dallas Cowboys in their 44-21 stomping of the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Everything, except for the unrelenting injury bug, which claimed yet another victim.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys rookie linebacker Luke Gifford suffered a fractured arm against the Rams and is done for the season.

Gifford went down in the first quarter of the game and never returned. In the second quarter, Dallas lost LB Joe Thomas to a thigh injury, reducing their depth to little-used Justin March-Lillard and second-year man Chris Covington, who was signed off the practice squad Saturday.

Gifford and Thomas had been helping pull the load following injuries to starting ‘backers Leighton Vander Esch, who’s out indefinitely with a neck stinger, and his backup Sean Lee, who played Sunday despite not practicing all week with pectoral and thigh ailments.

Thomas recorded two tackles while Gifford was held off the stat sheet. Lee was Dallas’ defensive MVP with three solo tackles, a tackle-for-loss, one sack, one interception, and a pass breakup.

Immediately after Thomas exited, the Rams exploited the Cowboys’ JV ‘backers on a touchdown toss to running back Todd Gurley, who accounted for two of L.A.’s three scores.

Signed by the club as an undrafted free agent, Gifford previously battled a high-ankle sprain that kept him out of action. He figures to be moved to injured reserve, freeing a spot on the 53-man roster, likely for his depth replacement.

Thomas is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his thigh injury, per Gelhken.

Updated LB Depth Chart

It’s Jaylon Smith, Lee, and … everyone else, including little-used Justin March, who tied for the team lead with six tackles (five solo stops) against the Rams. He also broke up two passes.

Behind March is second-year pro Chris Covington, whom the Cowboys promoted from the practice squad on Saturday. Covington — not to be confused with teammate Christian Covington — made three solo tackles versus Los Angeles.

Behind Covington? Nobody. Unless you count Kerry Hyder, who’s more of a hand-in-the-dirt defensive end than stand-up edge rusher. Because they no longer have a natural LB on the practice squad, it’s possible, if not likely, Dallas signs an outside free agent for insurance purposes.

