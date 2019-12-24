Cowboys Sign Former Giants Starting LB, Rookie OT to Active Roster

The Dallas Cowboys executed a pair of transactions in advance of their 2019 finale against the Washington Redskins.

The Cowboys on Tuesday signed linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong and rookie offensive tackle Wyatt Miller to the 53-man active roster, per the team’s official website. Miller was plucked off the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad.

These are the corresponding moves after linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) and guard Xavier Su’a-Filo (leg) were shipped to injured reserve.

Armstrong worked out at The Star earlier this month, joining ex-Seahawks LB Malcolm Smith, as Dallas sought insurance with Vander Esch, Sean Lee, Luke Gifford (IR, arm) and Joe Thomas (knee) all battling injuries. Smith was signed to an undisclosed deal, and he started Week 16 against the Eagles, notching two tackles.

A seventh-year pro, Armstrong is something of a journeyman; the Cowboys will be his seventh NFL employer following stints with the Rams, Raiders, 49ers, Giants, Browns, and, most recently, the Saints.

All told, he’s appeared in 83 career games from 2013-19 and made 12 starts, including three for Oakland in 2014 and five for San Francisco in 2017, when he logged 54 tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups, and a sack. He also started two games for the Giants in 2017-18.

A former undrafted free agent, Armstrong (6-3, 220) was a strong safety in college at Miami, where he totaled 134 tackles, six pass deflections, and a defensive touchdown as a three-year contributor (30 games) from 2009-2011.

Armstrong should slide in behind Lee and Thomas, operating as depth against the Redskins, assuming he’s active. The Cowboys also have Smith, Justin March-Lillard and Chris Covington as backup LBs.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Background on Miller

A product of the University of Central Florida, the versatile Miller started 13 games at right tackle in 2017 and 13 games at left tackle last season, twice earning second-team All-American Athletic Conference honors.

In his NFL.com scouting profile, draft guru Lance Zierlein praised Miller’s run-blocking prowess and strength but correctly pegged the 6-foot-5, 298-pound blocker as a UDFA prospect who must switch positions at the next level.

Miller will need to kick inside to guard due to a lack of functional pass protection athleticism. He plays with some pop and upper body torque as a run blocker and he’s better than expected when asked to adjust in space. He has decent size and strength but needs to stand out more in at least one area of his game to find a home.

Miller was scooped up by the New York Jets after the 2019 Draft, appearing in four preseason games before New York waived him at final cuts. The Bengals then added him to their taxi squad, where he resided this season.

Considering the Cowboys are down to their third-string LG — incumbent starter Connor Williams tore his ACL before Su’a-Filo broke his leg — Miller could step in as the primary reserve behind Joe Looney, if he dresses Sunday. Backup OL Adam Redmond and Connor McGovern are on injured reserve.

READ NEXT: Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Ready to Replace Jason Garrett After Eagles Loss?

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL