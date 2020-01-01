Cowboys Sign Six Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

The Dallas Cowboys got to work on their 90-man offseason roster Monday, one day after the 2019 campaign came to a close, by signing a half-dozen players to reserve/future deals.

Those under contract now include tight end Cole Hikutini, defensive end Daniel Wise, running back Jordan Chunn, cornerback D.J. White, center Marcus Henry, and wide receiver Tevin Jones.

Most of these players finished the 2019 campaign on Dallas’ practice squad. Jones was the latest addition, joining the club on Dec. 18 after a stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A 2018 undrafted free agent, Chunn was among a trio of RBs who helped replace Ezekiel Elliott this summer amid the two-time rushing champion’s fight for a new contract. He appeared in all four preseason games, carrying 16 times for 49 yards and adding nine receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Chunn was released at final cuts and re-signed to the taxi squad. But with Zeke’s standoff spilling over into September, the team bumped him to the 53-man squad for their Week 1 opener against the New York Giants. Chunn played 16 snaps for Dallas — all on special teams — in their 35-17 conquest of the Giants.

Henry, who’s never appeared in an NFL regular-season game, entered the league in 2016 as a UDFA signed by the New Orleans Saints. He played in four preseason contests as a rookie, then spent the 2017 season in the Austin, Texas-based Spring League. He most recently had a second tour of duty in New Orleans, where he registered four preseason appearances. New Orleans chopped him on Aug. 31.

A 2016 sixth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs, White has been a nomad since August, sharing proverbial cups of coffee with the Washington Redskins, Philadelphia Eagles, and Atlanta Falcons.

He appeared in 11 games as a rookie, tallying 10 tackles, three pass deflections, and an interception. White, cut by Kansas City in 2017, briefly yo-yoed between the Colts’ active roster and practice squad in 2018 before being released. He spent last year out of football. In 2019, he’s been on the move — a lot.

White joined the Redskins on Aug. 2 and was waived Aug. 31. He landed on the Eagles’ practice team on Sept. 30. The Falcons poached him from Philly on Oct. 8. White appeared in one game for Atlanta prior to his Oct. 28 waiving.

Dez Bryant Offers to Coach Cowboys, Do ‘Great Job’ in 2020

If all else fails, in the unlikely event Dallas cannot nail down a successor to Jason Garrett, they simply need to throw up the X. Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is ready and willing to fill the soon-to-be vacancy at head coach, he tweeted Sunday amid the club’s season-ending win against the Redskins.

“I think I would do a great job if I was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys no joke,” he wrote.

Monday’s dog-and-pony show notwithstanding, the Cowboys remain likely to pink-slip Garrett, whose contract expires on Jan. 14. Candidates to replace the 53-year-old include former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer, Baylor HC Matt Rhule, and Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley.

Meyer, by most accounts, has an advantage on the competition, given that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemingly is enthralled by the Buckeyes legend. But if Meyer doesn’t get the gig, Jones should grab his phone and punch in a familiar number …

“If Urban Meyers not the head coach for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 it should be me…. we will win!!!!!” Bryant tweeted.

