Cowboys Sign Former Steelers Wide Receiver: Report

The Cowboys on Wednesday signed wide receiver Tevin Jones to their practice squad, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

This is the corresponding move after Dallas lost practice-squad WR Cyril Grayson on Tuesday. Grayson was poached by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who added him to their active roster.

Jones was most recently a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, for whom he caught four passes for 61 yards across five appearances this season. He spent the 2018 campaign on the Steelers’ taxi squad.

Prior to his Pittsburgh stint, in 2017, Jones had a cup of coffee with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He entered the league as a 2016 undrafted free agent signed by the Houston Texans.

Jones played his college ball at Memphis, where he made 90 receptions for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns across 46 games from 2012-15. He added two rushing scores on 22 career totes.

Jones becomes the only WR to reside on the Cowboys’ continually-changing practice team, which is back to its 10-player capacity.

Malcolm Smith Makes Cowboys Practice Debut [LOOK]

Following a two-man tryout that included former Saints linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong, the Cowboys signed ex-Seahawks ‘backer Malcolm Smith to provide depth on an injury-ruined depth chart. He’s an insurance acquisition with Leighton Vander Esch (neck) sidelined indefinitely, Luke Gifford (broken arm) done for the year, and Joe Thomas and Sean Lee battling maladies.

On Wednesday, as the team readied for its massive Week 16 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, Smith joined his new mates on the field at The Star. Wearing No. 43, he’s expected to be active Sunday, barring any setbacks to his learning curve.

Newest #Cowboys LB Malcolm Smith going with jersey #43. Goal is to work him into practice this week and have him available Sunday. pic.twitter.com/PPbGFoaFZv — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 18, 2019

A ninth-year veteran, Smith is best known for his time with the Seahawks, where he amassed 132 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, four forced fumbles, two interceptions and a defensive touchdown across 57 games (16 starts). He was named the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XLVIII after making 10 tackles and scoring on a pick-six in Seattle’s 43-8 thrashing of Peyton Manning’s Denver Broncos.

For his career, Smith’s recorded 393 total tackles, nine forced fumbles, six sacks, four INTs, three fumble recoveries, and two defensive scores.

Smith, assuming he’s active, should function as a primary backup and pinch starter. He’d likely rotate with Justin March-Lillard and Chris Covington against the Eagles in a winner-take-all matchup for the NFC East crown.

Dallas could use as many hands on deck as possible to take on the Eagles’ 11th-ranked rushing attack, which averages 121.4 yards per game. Smith fits the bill as he’s more run-stuffer than pass-rusher, especially at this stage of his winding-down career.

