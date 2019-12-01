15 Best Cyber Monday Sports Deals on Amazon

It’s not officially here yet, but there are plenty of Cyber Monday sports deals to be had on Amazon already. While all the sales aren’t available yet (check back here Monday for more!), we’ve compiled a list below of some of the best money-saving Cyber Monday sports-related deals out there right now.
Browse all the Cyber Monday Sports Deals on Amazon available right now.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With the baseball and softball seasons just around the corner, Cyber Monday might be a good time to load up on new equipment. And the Rawlings Covert Player Duffle Bag is something any player could use.
It’s got all the space you need as it has a large main compartment for all your apparel, cleats, and gloves. There are also two side bat sleeves for easy access. There is also a durable vinyl bottom and a ventilated shoe compartment, which helps prevent moisture and bacteria build-up.
When it comes to baseball bags and backpacks, the Rawlings Covert Player Duffle is stylish, durable, and roomy.
Want more options? Amazon is offering up to 20 percent off of Rawlings Baseball & Softball Gear this Cyber Monday.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Have too many bicycles, but not enough room to store them all? That won’t be a problem if you have the Ultrawall Bike Storage rack, which can hold up to six bicycles on a wall in your home or garage.
The rack, which can hold up to 300 pounds, has an adjustable track system so you can customize it depending on the size of your bikes or space needed. The rail is made of strong powder-coated steel, while the attachment hook features rubber-coated sleeves to prevent damage to your bike.
It’s also easy to install, simply drill the rail into the wall. All mounting equipment is included.
See all the Wall Bike Racks at Amazon for more options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the die-hard fan and collector, the WIlson “The Duke” Official NFL Game Football is a must-have.
As the official game ball of the NFL, “The Duke” football is dedicated to Wellington Mara, the former co-owner of the New York Giants and considered one of the most influential figures in league history.
Official size and weight, the ball has deep pebbles and firm texture on its leather cover for a better grip, a 3-ply VPU bladder, and double lacing. It also features the signature of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Other themed footballs available are the 100th NFL Anniversary, Breast Cancer Awareness, and Salute to Service.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Improve your health with the Bosu Balance Trainer, one of the better Cyber Monday sports deals as its 33 percent off at Amazon.
The unique workouts with the balance trainer help improve cardio, strength, flexibility, and endurance. You can refer to the included owner’s manual or download workouts to find the ones that are best for you. A hand pump is also included.
Available in 10 colors, the Bosu Balance Trainer is designed to last and can handle a maximum weight of 300 pounds.
See all of the Balance Trainers currently available on Amazon.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re a fan of working out at home and looking to save big-time money, check out the Flywheel Home Exercise Bike.
By using your iOS or Android device, you can stream thousands of live and recorded workouts so you can push yourself to the limits. You can also track your results so you can check your progress and areas you need to work on.
As for the bike specs and features, it measures 56 inches long by 20.5 inches wide by 47 inches high and weighs 120 pounds, so it’s compact enough to fit in a home gym or the corner of a room. It is suitable for people 5-feet-1 inches tall to 7-feet and has a maximum weight capacity of 330 pounds. The bike has two water bottle holders, weighted bars, and a covered wheel for protection.
Check out more Exercise Bikes for Home Use for other options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hours of fun can be expected with the Arachnid Cricket Pro 800 Electronic Dartboard, which has 40 pre-programmed games with 179 possible variations including seven different Cricket options.
With an easy-to-see LED scoreboard, which has a 4-player display, this board is designed to improve scoring as it has very thin divider segments. The NylonTough segments helps with playability and durability. It has a Heckler feature, which mimics crowd noise, and will keep averages so you can track your 01 game scores.
The set includes six soft tip darts (with extra tips), AC adapter, wall mounting hardware, game instructions, and operating manual.
Electronic dartboards are safe for kids and help improve hand-eye coordination and focus.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This oldie, but goodie — the Total Gym XLS — is not only endorsed by Chuck Norris and Christie Brinkley (sold!), but will also give you a killer workout.
Boasting a 400 pound weight capacity, the updated Total Gym XLS has a pulley and cable system with a squat stand, flexible nylon strap handles, a padded glideboard with head support, wing attachment, leg pull accessories, and a Pilates kit. The workout possibilities are endless.
Included with the machine is a wall chart with 35 exercises, Total Gym’s training deck, and a meal plan, designed by Dan Isaacson, a fitness expert to the stars.
There is no assembly required and it folds for easy storage. The dimensions are 19 inches wide by 90 inches long by 43 inches high (unfolded) and 19 inches wide by 51 inches long by 9 inches high (folded).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Trampolines aren’t just for backyard fun anymore as the JumpSport 350 PRO Fitness Trampoline will show you.
With a 32.5 diameter mat, which included a 4 inch skirt (915 square inches total), there is plenty of room to perform a multitude of different exercises. There are 36 premium EnduroLast 4 cords which help provide a low-impact bounce. You can adjust it to 4 firmness levels. The legs feature non-slip “feet” for added safety and security.
This is a total body workout that is designed to help loss weight, build muscle, and improve cardio, balance, and flexibility.
Want to see more for comparison. Take a look at all the Fitness Trampolines at Amazon.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ideal for keepers and field players, the PodiuMax Portable Soccer Trainer Net will help improve all on-field skills thanks to its two-net system. There is a larger front net and a smaller back net which allows two players to practice at the same time.
For goalies, the net can help build arm strength and tossing power, while fielders can work on shooting, passing, heading, trapping, receiving, ball striking, and overall leg power. The larger net can be unpredictable on its returns — just like in a live match — so it will also improve your reaction ability.
Lightweight (15 pounds), yet durable, the net measures 6 feet by 4.7 feet. It only takes minutes to set up and collapse. It includes a handy carry bag.
Browse all the Soccer Rebounder Training Nets available on Amazon right now.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As one of the better Cyber Monday sports deals at 40 percent off, the Timex Ironman Classic 30 Watch is deal for the athletes who like to track their laps, especially in the pool, as it’s water-resistant up to 100 meters.
Other useful features of the watch include a stopwatch with a 30-lap memory, a customizable alarm, a countdown timer, and an Indiglo back-light. It has a day, date, and month calendar and a 24-hour military clock mode.
Available in over a dozen color schemes, the Classic 30 has an adjustable black 18mm resin strap that fits up to 8 inch wrist and a 38mm resin case with an acrylic lens, and a easy-to-read black digital display.
Want to see more from this brand? Shop the Timex Brand Store at Amazon for more deals.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hours of entertainment is what you can expect from the STIGA Advantage Competition-Ready Indoor Table Tennis Table, which comes 95 percent assembled! It should only 10 minutes to be ready to play once you get the table out of the box.
It features a durable 5/8”-thick table top with multiple roller coat finish and silk-screen striping. The net is a tournament-grade 72 inch clamp-style set up. It also features a playback position, which means you can fold one side down and have solo practice. Overall, the table measures 108 inches long, 60 inches wide, and 30 inches high. It folds up easily for compact storage.
Don’t forget to add in an Idoraz Table Tennis Professional Paddle, which is available for 20 percent off at Amazon this Cyber Monday.
Looking to move the fun outside? Browse some of the most popular outdoor ping pong tables available today.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Silverback NXT 54-Inch In-Ground Basketball Hoop will get you on the court ASAP thanks to its QuickPlay Design, which installs directly into the ground. The concrete inside the powder-coated steel pole promotes stability for even the most competitive games.
It features a 54 by 33 inch Infinity Edge Backboard that folds backwards for better bounce and flexibility. The Pro-Style breakaway rim is designed to withstand all of your powerful dunks. The rim can also be adjusted from 7.5 feet to the regulation 10 feet.
Check out these outdoor basketballs and other outdoor in-ground basketball hoops if you want to see more options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Jet around the neighborhood in style in a brand new Fiat — the F500-F10 Electric Scooter by Fiat, that is.
It has a mileage range of 11.18-13.67 miles and a maximum speed 19.88 miles per hour. The engine is a 36 volt, 350 watt. The battery, which takes 3 to 4 hours to fully charge, is a 7500mAh Lithium. Featuing a durable aluminum frame, the scooter has a weight capacity of 308 pounds.
Other highlights include a dashboard screen, light system, and a two-brake system (one of the handlebar and one on the rear wheel).
See more Electric Scooters at Amazon for comparisons.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A great addition to any family room or fan cave, the NHL Sting Ray Air Powered Hockey Table comes with everything you need for a fun-filled day when the weather isn’t cooperating outside.
Measuring 84 inches long by 48 inches wide by 32 inches high, the table has a GlazeTek compound coating that promotes fast play and is scratch-resistant. Other highlights include an automatic LED electronic scoreboard, crowd noise feature, power corners, and a leg leveling system to ensure a stable setting.
Also included are four pushers and four pucks.
Take a look at more full-sized air hockey tables for other options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The two-games-in-one Baden Champions Volleyball/Badminton Combo Set is perfect for any party, BBQ, beach day, or just when you want to have some good old-fashioned fun.
You’ll get a regulation-sized (32 feet by 3 feet) nylon net, powder-coated stainless steel poles, stakes, a Baden volleyball, four badminton rackets, three shuttlecocks, boundary lines, air pump, and a carrying case. The poles are adjustable and the bag is weather-resistant, as are most of the included parts.
The regulation heights for the games are as follows: volleyball is 7 feet, 11 5/8 inches and badminton is 5 feet, 1 inch.
Check out all the available Baden Sports Equipment for a variety of sports, including basketball, volleyball, soccer, football, softball, baseball, and more.