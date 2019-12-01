15 Best Cyber Monday Sports Deals on Amazon

With the baseball and softball seasons just around the corner, Cyber Monday might be a good time to load up on new equipment. And the Rawlings Covert Player Duffle Bag is something any player could use.

It’s got all the space you need as it has a large main compartment for all your apparel, cleats, and gloves. There are also two side bat sleeves for easy access. There is also a durable vinyl bottom and a ventilated shoe compartment, which helps prevent moisture and bacteria build-up.

When it comes to baseball bags and backpacks, the Rawlings Covert Player Duffle is stylish, durable, and roomy.

Want more options? Amazon is offering up to 20 percent off of Rawlings Baseball & Softball Gear this Cyber Monday.