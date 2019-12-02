7 Best Cyber Monday Fitness Deals

Well, if we’re talking about total savings, the best early Black Friday deal we’ve seen so far is this $1,000 savings on the Elby Bike 9-Speed Electric Bike, which drops the price down to $1,999.99.

That’s a savings of 33% off the List Price!

The Elby e-bike has a top speed at up to 20mph with full electric assist, and it can run for up to 80 miles on a single charge.

It also has Tektro hydraulic brakes that allow for effective and safe stopping. As far as its physical design, it uses a premium aluminum-molded frame that sports an almost retro-like design.

The bike is available in a variety of colors, including blue, black, orange, silver, and white.