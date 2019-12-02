7 Best Cyber Monday Fitness Deals

7 Best Cyber Monday Fitness Deals

Cyber Monday is here, and so are some of the best prices of the year on your favorite pieces of fitness equipment and accessories. Save up to several hundred dollars or more on workout essentials with the best Cyber Monday fitness deals listed below.

Are Cyber Monday fitness deals worth it?

If you're into big savings on home exercise equipment and other fitness-related products then yes, Cyber Monday fitness deals are totally worth it. 

Year after year, we've seen some of the biggest deals on popular items such as treadmills, exercise bikes and workout benches.

But, you can also snag a great deal on something like a Pilates reformer or a bike trainer to keep your fitness up even when the weather is bad.

What are the best Cyber Monday fitness deals?

Each year, Cyber Monday brings some of the biggest fitness deals of the year. 2019 is no exception. While there are many great deals this year, a few stand out in particular. These deals include:

$1,000 off the Elby electric bike, which has a range of 80 miles per charge and can reach a top speed of 20 miles per hour.

$205 off Total Gym XLS. You can complete over 80 exercises on this home gym, making it a practical upgrade to your home workouts.

