7 Best Cyber Monday Fitness Deals

Cyber Monday is here, and so are some of the best prices of the year on your favorite pieces of fitness equipment and accessories. Save up to several hundred dollars or more on workout essentials with the best Cyber Monday fitness deals listed below.
Well, if we’re talking about total savings, the best early Black Friday deal we’ve seen so far is this $1,000 savings on the Elby Bike 9-Speed Electric Bike, which drops the price down to $1,999.99.
That’s a savings of 33% off the List Price!
The Elby e-bike has a top speed at up to 20mph with full electric assist, and it can run for up to 80 miles on a single charge.
It also has Tektro hydraulic brakes that allow for effective and safe stopping. As far as its physical design, it uses a premium aluminum-molded frame that sports an almost retro-like design.
The bike is available in a variety of colors, including blue, black, orange, silver, and white.
Improve your training (indoors or outside) with the Wahoo RPM speed and cadence sensor. You can currently grab the sensor for 20 percent off. This bundle includes both the speed and cadence sensor, so you can track your pedal strokes per minute and speed for more efficient training sessions. The sensors are lightweight and easy to install, and don’t require magnets. Instead, Bluetooth and ANT+ technology ensures seamless data transmission to your smartphone.
Score $100 off the sixthreezero Reach Your Destination Men’s Hybrid Bike with this Cyber Monday fitness deal. The bike comes with a Shimano seven-speed derailleur for smooth shifting, along with 700 x 35c wheels. Front and rear fenders keep you protected against water spray as you ride. This hybrid will fit riders from 5′ to 6’2″.
Get $500 off the AeroPilates Pro Reformer with Free-Form Cardio Rebounder with this Cyber Monday fitness deal. The Pro XP 557 reformer features adjustable resistance and a padded back platform. It’s also tall and wide to accommodate a variety of moves. There’s also an adjustable foot bar with three positions, and high-density shoulder pads to keep you comfortable during workouts.
Keep up your home fitness routine while saving big on essential equipment with this Cyber Monday fitness deal. This indoor exercise bike features a large 44-pound flywheel, which offers plenty of resistance. The resistance increases as you pedal, allowing you to adjust the tension as desired. A multi-way adjustable seat ensures the best fit for all users.
Score $205 off the Total Gym XLS with this Cyber Monday fitness deal. This home gym offers a full body workout, with six levels of resistance training and a comfortable, padded glideboard. You can complete over 80 exercises on this piece of workout equipment. The XLS features flexible nylon straps, squat stand, pulley and cable system and more.
Improve your home workouts and save big in the process by taking $100 off the Schwinn AD7 Airdyne. This air bike features progressive wind resistance, so you’ll always feel challenged during workouts. A perimeter weighted fan ensures a smooth start and ride once you get going. You can track calories, distance, speed, RPM, watts and more on the high-resolution display.