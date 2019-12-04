Mavericks’ Luka Doncic Earns Impressive NBA Honor

The NBA announced earlier today that Mavericks guard Luka Dončić was named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Month for games played in both October and November. Doncic becomes the first Maverick since Dirk Nowiziti achieved the feat ten years ago (April 2009). Doncic also becomes the youngest player to win the award since it was introduced during the 2001-02 season.

Doncic led the Mavericks to a 13-6 to start the 2019-20 season, averaging 30.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 1.53 steals per game. The reigning Rookie of the Year has also recorded a season-high seven triple-doubles this season.

Before the Phoenix Suns took on the Dallas Mavericks on November 29, 2019, Suns head coach Monty Williams shared his take on Doncic start to the 2019-20 NBA season.

“He’s moving into that category where everybody’s not surprised by him anymore, and he’s still putting up these video-game numbers. If I had hair, I would pull it out,” Williams said.

Williams’ statement was spot on as Doncic is third in the league in scoring 30.6 points, second in 9.6 assists, 15th in rebounding 9.9 rebounds and tied for 12th in steals with 1.53 per game.

Ex-NBA Veteran Tim Hardaway Sr. Reveals How Doncic Plays Like He Did

Recently, I spoke with Tim Hardaway Sr. and the former NBA veteran shared with me how Mavericks guard Luka Doncic plays like he did during his ten plus years in the NBA.

“I’m going to tell you this – Luka [Doncic] plays like I played as well,” Hardaway Sr. “He is got the ball in his hand, running the offense, is setting up the offense, and making the right passes. The only thing I wasn’t is 6’7 and 6’8, but I like the way Luka plays, and Kemba plays. That’s the two guys in the NBA that resembles me and the way I played.”

Hardaway Sr. possessed unique handles as he was a maestro on offense for the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, and Indiana Pacers. Running their offensives and helping put his teammates in the right situation to score.

Clippers Paul George and Kawhi Leonard on Luka Doncic

Before the Clippers took on the Dallas Mavericks last month, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were asked to share their thoughts on Luka Doncic’s season thus far.

“Dallas, talent-wise, I think they’re really performing higher than I think people would expect, and he’s the reason for it,” George revealed . “He’s really doing everything, so I’ve been watching, I’ve been keeping up and following what he’s been doing and man, he’s doing it. He’s in the MVP conversations right now. So it’s kind of hard to not know what’s going on in Dallas.”

Leonard reiterated that during his time at the podium after the Clippers beat the Pelicans 134-109 at home.

“He’s the head of the snake over there,” Leonard said . “He’s playing great. Getting his teammates involved, making shots, just playing competitive basketball, and they’re winning.”

