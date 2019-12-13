Drew Lock’s Girlfriend: Who is the Denver Broncos QB Dating?

The NFL career of Denver Broncos QB Drew Lock is off to a hot start. After being named the team’s starting quarterback in Week 13, Lock has led his team to two consecutive wins with a divisional showdown versus the Kansas City Chiefs quickly approaching in Week 15.

Not only is the former University of Missouri quarterback returning to his hometown of Kansas City on Sunday, but the potential exists for an awkward encounter with someone with notable ties to the Chiefs organization.

According to a tip sent to SportsGossip.com, Lock previously dated Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt. On September 30, the site reported that Gracie Hunt had admitted to dating an NFL player via an Instagram Q&A earlier in the month, but Lock’s name was just recently tied to the NFL Style spokesmodel and Special Olympics Ambassador, along with old photos of the pair.

A recent BroBible article also shows a photo of Hunt together with Brittany Matthews, the girlfriend of Chiefs MVP QB Patrick Mahomes.

Further details on the timeline of the Lock-Hunt relationship have yet to surface, but the 23-year-old quarterback appears to have moved on to a new girlfriend.

Lock Now Linked to Instagram Model

Lock has most recently been tied to Instagram model and University of Colorado attendee Natalie Newman. The two have included each other in multiple social media posts in past months.

Back on October 13, Newman, who currently has 182K followers on Instagram, posted a photo with Lock at Empower Field at Mile High – the same day the Broncos blanked the Tennessee Titans, 16-0. Newman’s caption read “Your newest Broncos fan.”

More recently on November 12, Lock shared a photo of the couple at a Post Malone concert at Denver’s Pepsi Center featuring the caption “Everybody’s blind when the views amazing.”

