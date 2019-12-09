Mavs Luka Doncic Sounds off on Derrick Rose Ahead of Thursday’s Match Up

The Detroit Pistons made a great choice this past off-season when they signed Derrick Rose to a two-year contract worth $15 million. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news. The decision paid dividends last week as Rose was the driving force that pushed the Pistons past the Indiana Pacers at home. The former league MVP came up clutch in the fourth quarter and even found his Allstar teammate Blake Griffin during the closing minutes of the game, wide-open for three to the Pistons a three-point lead. They would go on to win 108-101.

After the game, Blake Griffin praised Rose for his performance.

“He was the MVP for a reason,” Griffin said. “He’s very poised with the ball in his hands. He doesn’t get rattled, doesn’t get sped up really. That was really, really good execution.”

“It’s a great compliment to Derrick Rose of being a former MVP and willing to accept that role,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “He knows where he is with his body, where he is in his career. It’s not the age, it’s just the number of minutes he’s played in his career.”

Mavs Luka Doncic on Derrick Rose

The Dallas Mavericks and Detriot Pistons are preparing to face each other in Mexico, later on, this week at the Mexico City Arena. After a close loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, I spoke with Mavericks MVP candidate Luka Doncic about the opportunity face-off with Derrick Rose when both teams meet.

“He is an amazing player. He was and still is an amazing player; we will have to do a great job on him. He is crafty and does a lot of things we are going have to defend tough on him,” said Doncic.

Before falling to the Kings on Sunday, the Mavericks hadn’t lost a game since the New York Knicks on November 14, 2019, in New York. The Mavericks are currently third in the Western Conference with a 16-7. The Pistons, however, the Pistons are ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 9-14, but they have been dealing with injuries with Blake Griffin and Reggie Jackson this season.

Dwyane Wade on former teammate Derrick Rose

Earlier this year, Dwyane Wade spoke with Heavy’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson about Derrick Rose, and the 2006 Finals MVP revealed: “He’s explosive in a different way now.”

“He plays the game with so much smarts, and his pace is incredible. He’s explosive underneath the basket just as good as he was above; he still has a lot left in the tank,” Wade told Robinson.

Wade and Rose were teammates for one season (2017-18) with the Cleveland Cavaliers before Wade was traded back to Miami, and Rose was traded to the Utah Jazz.

Earlier this year, I spoke with Mavericks owner Mark Cuban about the season Rose was having with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season.

“He’s been a machine. I mean, it’s the all-time comeback season of all comeback seasons except guys coming back from just straight up from injury. Shooting 45 or 44.7 percent or whatever it is is ridiculous. Congrats to him, Cuban told me.”

