Devlin Hodges’ Parents Amy & Zane Hodges Are All in on Duck Mania

Devlin “Duck” Hodges parents, Amy and Zane Hodges, were in on Duck fever long before it hit Pittsburgh. Duck’s mom, Amy, admits she had no plans for her son to be known by an animal name, but she is coming around to the nickname.

“I wasn’t very happy,” Amy told WTAE Pittsburgh. “I spent a lot of time picking out that name (Devlin) and going over possible nicknames, and ‘Duck’ never entered into my equations. … Now I’ve got to live with it.”

Duck is originally from Kimberly, Alabama, where there is an affinity for duck hunting. The nickname started when Duck was playing college football at Samford. A coach noticed his love for duck calling and the nickname caught on as ESPN detailed.

The nickname started during his redshirt freshman year at Samford, because he constantly talked about duck hunting and duck calling. Coach Chris Hatcher started calling him Duck, and it wasn’t long before his receivers picked up on it.

Devlin’s Dad, Zane, Introduced His Son to Duck Calling

Devlin Hodges: Quarterback & World Champion Duck Caller | Pittsburgh SteelersDevlin Hodges is not only a quarterback, he's a world champion Duck Caller. #PittsburghSteelers #Steelers #NFL Subscribe to the Pittsburgh Steelers YT Channel: https://goo.gl/nAd4J2 For more Steelers videos: https://goo.gl/Ywt3Az For more Steelers action: http://www.steelers.com/ Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steelers/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/steelers/ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/steelers/ Get the App: https://apple.co/2GDRLDT" 2019-10-08T21:28:20.000Z

The Hodges family shares an affinity for ducks as Devlin’s dad, Zane, introduced him to duck calling. Duck began competing at duck calling and winning competitions. Duck recently won the Alabama state duck calling championship, per ESPN.

“He can go months without picking up a duck call and then pick it up and go win contest,” Amy noted to ESPN. “To me, it’s almost like a musical instrument. You can either do it well or you can’t.”

Duck’s story even reached Duck Dynasty star Uncle Si who gave the Steelers quarterback a shoutout on Twitter.

Duck’s journey may be surprising to many football fans, but the Steelers quarterback predicted this would happen. During a 2018 interview with Mossy Oak, Duck noted he planned on playing in the NFL and “buying my mother a house.”

“Hopefully I’ll be playing quarterback in the NFL,” Duck told Mossy Oak. “Of course, if I’m in the NFL, I won’t have very much time for duck hunting. I’ll also be buying my mother a house and trying to live each day as though it’s my last.”

Duck’s Brother, Duncan, Played College Football at the Virginia Military Institute

Duck and his brother Duncan played high school football together at Mortimer Jordan High, per Richmond.com. Duncan switched to tight end while Duck played quarterback, but then took over the offense after his brother went to Samford.

The two brothers would square off in college as Duncan was the quarterback at Virginia Military Institute. Zane discussed what it was like for the family to watch the two brothers play for opposing teams.

“As long as nobody on both teams gets hurt, we’ll be grateful for that,” Zane explained to Richmond.com. “Whoever wins on the scoreboard, wins on the scoreboard.”