Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges’ Salary: How Much Money Is Steelers QB’s Contract?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now playing undrafted quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges who makes a lot less money than most NFL QB’s. Hodges’ salary for this season is $436,765 and the quarterback signed a two-year, $1.08 million contract that runs through 2020, per Spotrac.

To put it in perspective, Hodges’ salary is just .21 percentage points of the entire Steelers’ payroll, per Over the Cap. After being part of Steelers training camp, Hodges did not initially make the final roster and was close to signing an XFL contract when Pittsburgh called, per Sports Illustrated. The Steelers lost Ben Roethlisberger for the season in Week 2 then Mason Rudolph sustained an injury just a few weeks later.

The Steelers temporarily turned to Hodges then Rudolph resumed the starting role when he regained his health. Steelers’ head coach recently benched Rudolph in favor of Hodges and the Steelers are in contention for a playoff spot.

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin on Devlin Hodges: “I Don’t Look at Them & See Dollar Signs”

When asked about Hodges’ being an undrafted free agent, Tomlin noted that the only thing he considers is the best man for the job. As the Steelers coach made clear, Rudolph being a top draft prospect has no impact on him getting the job over Hodges.

“He’s a capable man, he’s sitting in the room, he’s having an opportunity to prepare and we view it as such,” Tomlin told Sports Illustrated. “…I don’t care about what means these guys get here. I don’t look at them and see dollar signs. When I’m making decisions about their contributions, I don’t compare one man’s ability based on his bonus to another man’s ability. And I think that our guys find comfort in that, they embrace that approach. They’re not limited in terms of what they can do for us because of dollars and cents.”

Hodges’ salary, when compared to the average American, is a sizable amount, but it is a meager deal by NFL quarterback standards. By comparison, Roethlisberger signed a two-year, $68 million contract with the Steelers.

Hodges Is Ready for a Cold-Weather Playoff Push

Heading into Week 15, the Steelers are holding onto an AFC Wild Card spot. Hodges was asked about his feelings on playing in the cold, and the Steelers quarterback joked that ducks (his nickname thanks to his affinity for duck calling) enjoy the cooler weather.

“Ducks like it when it’s a little bit colder anyway,” Hodges joked, per Trib Live. “…Once I get out there and get going and get active, I am not really cold. I am out there sweating and with the body heat and everything, so it’s going to be fine. I mean, as a quarterback I’ve still got to throw it, and the other quarterback has still got to throw it the same weather that I do. So, just go to go out and do it.”

Duck season will likely come to an end in 2020 when Roethlisberger returns to the field. For now, it appears that Hodges will hold onto the Steelers starting quarterback job for the rest of the season, regardless of his salary.