Former All-Pro Wide Receiver Expresses Interest in Signing With Chiefs

Kansas City could be the site of a 2020 comeback for free agent WR Dez Bryant.

On Sunday night, the All-Pro receiver was asked by a fan on Twitter about a comeback to his former team, the Dallas Cowboys. While Bryant did confirm that he would entertain a reunion in Dallas next season, he also listed the Kansas City Chiefs among four other contenders he is open to playing for.

Yep for next year… train real hard be a deadly weapon in the red zone if not I’ll try to see what’s up with these teams NO,NE,BAl,KC https://t.co/Q060lKt1Ye — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 23, 2019

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

The 31-year-old wideout hasn’t played meaningful NFL football in two years. Bryant did sign with the New Orleans Saints in November 2018, however, a torn Achilles tendon during his second practice with the team ended his season before it could even begin.

Prior to New Orleans, Bryant spent his entire seven-year career with the Cowboys who selected the Oklahoma State product with the first round (24th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. Named to three Pro Bowls throughout his career, the 6’2,” 220-pound playmaker has 531 receptions, 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns to his name – including a career-high 16 scores during his only All-Pro campaign in 2014.

READ NEXT: Chiefs Defense Ranks No. 1 in the NFL Over the Past Five Games

For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata