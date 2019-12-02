Former Eagles CB Beats Old Team, Gets Huge New Contract

Remember Eric Rowe? The Eagles’ former second-round pick just signed a hefty extension with the Dolphins.

Miami rewarded Rowe on Monday with a three-year, $18 million contract extension, including $7 million in guaranteed money. The deal comes one day after the Dolphins switched Rowe from cornerback to safety, and largely pinned him on Zach Ertz. He played at an elite level, too.

Rowe helped hold the Eagles’ play-making tight end to just three catches for 24 yards and played on 100-percent of the snaps (71, in total). He was the one who got a hand in and broke up a would-be touchdown for Ertz in the fourth quarter.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the deal. The 27-year-old Rowe was selected in the second round (47th overall) by the Eagles in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Miami CB Eric Rowe is signing a three-year, $18M extension that includes $7M guaranteed with the Dolphins, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 2, 2019

Rowe is in his first season with the Dolphins after spending three years in New England. He has two career interceptions and 23 passes defensed in 49 games (28 starts). The Eagles traded him to the Patriots in 2016 for a 2018 fourth-round pick.

Nick Foles Benched in Jacksonville for Gardner Minshew

Speaking of ex-Eagles making news … Nick Foles has been benched in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars pulled the Super Bowl MVP at halftime during their 28-11 loss to Tampa Bay. Foles was struggling mightily after turning the ball over on the Jaguars’ first three drives on Sunday.

According to ESPN, Foles became the first quarterback to do that since Chicago’s Mike Glennon in 2017. Foles has thrown for 736 yards in four starts since inking a four-year, $88 million contract to be the face of their franchise.

“I wanted to get a spark,” Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone said after Sunday’s game, via ESPN. “It was kind of dead, and I wanted to get things going and made the switch at quarterback.”

Eli Manning to Start for Giants versus Eagles?

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur left open the possibility of Eli Manning starting at quarterback against the Eagles. Go figure.

Rookie starter Daniel Jones injured his ankle in the first half Sunday versus Green Bay and stayed in the game. The injury isn’t considered serious — in fact, Jones didn’t even undergo an MRI exam — but it’s interesting to note that Manning would be the guy to suit up if there was a lingering problem.

Manning would be “ready” to go, according to Newsday. When asked specifically about Manning in a Monday conference call, Shurmur said: “He’s ready.”

That would be some fun nostalgia, huh? The Eagles and Giants play on Dec. 9 at Lincoln Financial Field on “Monday Night Football” in another must-win game. Kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. and the Eagles are 8.5-point betting favorites.

