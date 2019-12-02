DraftKings Week 13 Monday Night Football Showdown: Picks & DFS Lineups

DraftKings NFL $1.2M Monday Night Football Showdown is open for entry now. The contest features a battle between two of the NFC’s very best, the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks.

The first place prize winner of the MNF Showdown will receive a hefty $300K payout. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection costs 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: Kirk Cousins $13,500

$13,500 FLEX: Russell Wilson $10,800

$10,800 FLEX: Tyler Lockett $9,600

$9,600 FLEX: DK Metcalf $7,600

$7,600 FLEX: Jacob Hollister $4,800

$4,800 FLEX: Irv Smith Jr. $3,600

Why This Lineup?

Don’t let Adam Thielen being inactive scare you away from playing Kirk Cousins tonight. All Cousins has done over his last three games without Thielen is average 22.48 fantasy points, the sixth-highest scoring output by a player at his position over that span. Seattle has allowed opposing QBs to score 20.20 fantasy points or more in four of their last six games.

Russell Wilson in a primetime matchup? Yes, please. The Vikings have the 20th-worst pass defense in football this season. They’ve also allowed an average of 304 passing yards and five total TDs to quarterbacks over their last three games.

Only three defenses have allowed more fantasy points to opposing wide receivers than the Minnesota Vikings have this season. Tyler Lockett has had two down weeks in a row due to injuries but seems primed to regain his mojo on Monday night. The speedy wideout is still WR9 in fantasy this season despite those two outlier outings.

Fellow Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf has actually been Russell Wilson’s favorite target over the past few weeks. The rookie has averaged more than eight targets over his last three games, and has scored 12+ fantasy points in three of his last four games.

We keep the Seattle receiving options coming, with tight end Jacob Hollister. Hollister has accumulated 20 targets and three touchdowns over his past three games. Minnesota allowed a staggering 13 targets and a receiving touchdown to the tight end position in their most recent outing.

Irv Smith Jr. has carved out a role for himself within the Vikings offense over the past few weeks. Smith Jr. has played an average of 77.5% of the Vikings offensive snaps over their last two games. He’s also been targeted at least six times or found the end zone in three consecutive games. Seattle allows the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

The most obvious omissions for Monday night’s matchup have to be Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

We debate between Russell Wilson, or freeing up a bit more space to make room for Cook in our lineup. However, we opted for the more sure thing in Wilson. Cook has averaged 61.5 rushing yards in two of his last three games. Seattle has held every running back they’ve faced off with since Week 6 below 68 yards rushing.

Reminder, Monday night’s game kicks off at 8:15 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups and good luck!

