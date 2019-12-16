Eagles Beat Redskins, Playoff Scenarios for NFC East

The Eagles took care of business. Finally.

It wasn’t easy — it never is with this team — but by virtue of their 37-27 victory on Sunday over the Washington Redskins, the Eagles are two more wins shy of winning the NFC East.

Carson Wentz found a leaping Greg Ward in the corner of the end zone to secure a back-and-forth backyard brawl-style win. The Eagles quarterback finished 30–of-43 for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

Ward climbed the ladder to catch the game-winner and made seven catches for 61 yards, including four catches for 40 yards on the game-clinching drive.

The real star of the day was Miles Sanders. The rookie running back served as an intimidating dual-threat and finished with 172 total yards and two touchdowns. He ran 19 times for 122 yards while catching six balls for 50 yards. In all honesty, the Eagles didn’t feature Sanders enough. He should get at least 25 carries.

For good measure, linebacker Nigel Bradham scooped up a fumble caused by cornerback Avonte Maddox and returned it for a touchdown. The score put the exclamation point on a 10-point victory, one that ensured the Eagles covered the spread. All bets are cashed!

Eagles Have Four Ways to Win NFC East

The question on everyone’s mind after Sunday’s win was how do the Eagles clinch the NFC East division crown.

It’s pretty simple. They need to win their next two games. It all starts next Sunday when the Eagles host the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. It’s a must-win football game.

Here are the various ways they can win the NFC East:

Beat the Cowboys and Beat the Giants. This is the clearest and easiest path. If the Eagles beat the Cowboys in Week 16 and the Giants in Week 17, then they take the division. In this scenario, it doesn’t matter what the Cowboys do in Week 17. They won’t hold any tiebreakers.

Beat the Cowboys and Lose to Giants. This is the hard way, but still a possibility. If the Eagles beat the Cowboys in Week 16 but fall to the Giants in Week 17, they can still win it. The Eagles would need the Cowboys to fall to the Redskins in Week 17.

Eagles Tie the Cowboys and Beat the Giants. The least desirable and most complicated way into the playoffs. If the Eagles tie the Cowboys in Week 16 and beat the Giants in Week 17, then they can take the NFC East. However, they would need the Cowboys to lose to the Redskins in Week 17.

Yes, it’s getting a little crazy at the end of the year. The main point here is if the Eagles win out — beating the Cowboys and Giants in the next two weeks — then they get a home playoff game. How about that? Just win out.