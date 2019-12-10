Eagles Address New Role for Boston Scott Moving Forward

Boston Scott was getting petitioned to change his name to Philly Scott. That’s how good he was last night.

There had been speculation on what the role for the second-year running back would be moving forward. He was forced into extra action on Monday night when Miles Sanders was sent to the bench with cramps. He scored a touchdown and stayed in the game as the Eagles’ offense finally started clicking.

On Tuesday, Eagles coach Doug Pederson explained his role moving forward. Scott has become a phenomenon in Philadelphia and the team will lean on him during this three-game playoff push. He had 156 all-purpose yards versus the Giants.

“Sure, and where we are right now as a team, an offense, I think his performance and what we’ve seen in practice, too,” Pederson said when asked about if Scott has shown him enough to warrant a larger role. “Really it goes all the way back to training camp and some of the preseason games where he played and showed some of that speed and quickness. I think he can really make an impact for us.”

Scott was a dynamic asset out of the backfield, too. His bowling-ball-style of slashing and pounding his way for first downs brought up images of Darren Sproles. The two shared a mentor-friend relationship going back to 2018. The Eagles signed Scott to their practice squad midway through last season after the New Orleans Saints cut him.

“There is a little bit of carryover there. I think the comparison is good between the two,” Pederson said. “Body types and size, speed, athleticism, and all that are relatively the same. It was good to see Boston get in the game and do the things he did, honestly.”

Eagles Address Use of No-Huddle Offense

The switch that turned the Eagles’ offense on was the no-huddle offense. The minute they allowed Carson Wentz to start moving around outside the pocket and running an up-tempo offense, there was no stopping them.

Carson Wentz in the second half and OT: 22-for-31 for 228 yards, 2 TDs – with guys like Perkins, Scott, Ward getting significant reps. Seemed like tempo helped. Have said on BwF for weeks: Messaging should be "Play free and cut it loose" not "Let the offense come to you." — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) December 10, 2019

Wentz went 22-of-31 for 228 yards and two touchdowns in the second half. Most of the damage was done in no-huddle. It stands to reason the team should go to that formula sooner, like on the first possession.

Head coach Doug Pederson explained that they tried to do in the first half, but it wasn’t working. His offense had been mored in third-and-long situations.

“We attempted, actually, in the first half to do that. We just were unsuccessful with some of the first or second-down plays, and then we’re in a third-down situation and it’s hard to overcome,” Pederson said. “When we really got into our rhythm, we were creating more first downs.”

