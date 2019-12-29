Eagles Rework Contracts for 2 Starters, Clear Cap Space for 2020

It might be four days after Christmas but the Eagles are still in the giving mood. Well, two players on the roster are.

Starting defensive end Brandon Graham and starting left guard Issac Seumalo both reworked their contracts on Saturday in an effort to clear up additional cap space in 2020.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the deals were finagled on the last day teams were eligible to make use of 2019 space. Details of the newly structured contracts were not readily available.

Per Spotrac, Graham was earning a base salary of $1 million in 2019, with a $2.5 million signing bonus and $3.5 million counting against the cap. The team’s leading sack artist — 7.5 sacks this year, plus 50 sacks for his career — inked a three-year contract extension with the Eagles in 2019 worth an estimated $40 million to keep him in Philadelphia through 2021. Graham had been awarded $27 million in guaranteed money.

With an eye towards creating cap space in 2020, several players had their contracted reworked yesterday, the final day to make use of 2019 space:

* 49ers C Weston Richburg

* Eagles DE Brandon Graham

* Eagles G Isaac Seumalo

* Saints DE Cam Jordan

* Bears CB Kyle Fuller — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Seumalo was due $749,000 in base salary in 2019, with a $990,966 signing bonus and $1.7 million counting against the cap. The team’s starting left guard — backed up by Matt Pryor on the depth chart — signed a three-year contract extension worth an estimated $15.9 million in 2019 to keep him in Philadelphia through 2022. He had one year left on his original contract before inking it. Seumalo was awarded $7.6 million in guaranteed money, per Spotrac.

Eagles Eyeing Big Move in 2020 Free Agency?

It stands the reason the Eagles might be loading for bear in 2020. The one lesson from this year is that the team lacks talent at the wide-receiver spot.

There will be several high-profile and well-accomplished names available, presumably to the highest bidder, in free agency. Guys like A.J. Green, Amari Cooper, Robby Anderson, Larry Fitzgerald and Danny Amendola are all due to hit the open market.

The decision to restructure two major contracts, like Brandon Graham and Isaac Seumalo, certainly lends credence to the theory the Eagles will be big-time players in 2020. In fact, Philadelphia has already been widely linked to bringing in Green.

ESPN pondered that possibility in their annual “Best Fits” column where they pegged Green for Philly. Depending on Green’s injury status, it makes perfect sense. Remember, the Bengals star hasn’t played in a game since Dec. 2, 2018 and has only been on the field for nine games over the past two seasons while dealing with a lingering ankle injury.

Per ESPN: 11. A.J. Green, WR — Best fit: Philadelphia Eagles. Even understanding that many of Philly’s struggles this year at wide receiver have been about injury, it’s still a major need. Green — himself out this season because of an ankle injury — is such a terrific talent and the type of player who would help rectify this offense’s problems in a hurry.

Bengals will place A.J. Green on IR. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2019

Either way, it should be an interesting offseason for the Eagles as some kind of upgrade at the receiver spot seems both imminent and likely. Dare we float another name out there … Antonio Brown? No, that one won’t be happening. Not in Philly anyway.

