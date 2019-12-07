Eagles Legend Snubbed on NFL’s All-Time 100 Team

There was only one Eagles player selected to the NFL’s all-time team. His name wasn’t Brian Dawkins.

The legendary Eagles safety was denied a spot on the NFL’s roster of the 100 greatest players to ever lace up cleats.

The selection committee was comprised of a panel of respected football analysts and coaches, including Rich Eisen, Bill Belichick and Cris Collinsworth. They went down the list, position by position, and only picked six total safeties.

While the omission of Dawkins sent Eagles fans into a frenzy, there was limited room at a scarce position. Jack Christiansen, Ken Houston, Ronnie Lott, Ed Reed, Emlen Tunnell and Larry Wilson filled out the roster. Three other Eagles made the team at different positions, including Reggie White (defensive end), Steve Van Buren (running back) and Chuck Bednarik (linebacker).

Seven more positions are still unrevealed: tight end, offensive tackle, center, guard, wide receiver and quarterback. It seems like a pretty safe bet that a few more Eagles get attention, specifically Jason Peters at left tackle and Terrell Owens at wide receiver. Bednarik might get a double nod for his work at center.

Teammates and Fans Respond to Dawkins’ Snub

Brian Dawkins retired as one of the most beloved Eagles players of all-time. Both fans and teammates adored the Hall-of-Fame safety.

Naturally, several supporters took to social media to express their frustrations over Dawkins not qualifying for the NFL’s all-time team. Some reacted by calling the omission “disgusting” while others pointed out the fact that Troy Polamalu was also absent from the list.

For his part, Dawkins remained quiet. It’s never been his style to cause controversy. He was last seen promoting his line of fine hats and rooting on his alma mater Clemson in the ACC championship game tonight in Charlotte.

Dawkins will forever be a legend in Philadelphia. The NFL all-time team be damned.

Will Randall Cunningham Make the Team?

Former Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham will be at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night serving as an alumni honorary captain.

There was some speculation that Cunningham might be considered for the NFL’s all-time team, based on the way he revolutionized the game as the first mobile quarterback. He was labeled the “Ultimate Weapon” during his playing days and did things no other quarterback was doing at the time.

Now scrambling ability and throwing outside the pocket are the norm. Cunningham was the originator and paved the way for guys like Michael Vick, Colin Kaepernick and Lamar Jackson.

In September, Cunningham was named a nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and there is a groundswell of support for him getting in. Former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb is also on this year’s ballot of 122 modern-era nominees.

Neither Cunningham or McNabb are expected to get into Canton, at least not this year. Maybe in the future. They both definitely deserve long, hard consideration.

