Carson Wentz Lavishes Offensive Line with Expensive Christmas Gifts

It’s nice to play offensive line for the Eagles. And it’s especially rewarding to line up in front of Carson Wentz.

The Eagles quarterback reportedly lavished expensive gifts on his dominant offensive line this holiday season. According to The Inquirer’s Les Bowen, Wentz bought the guys up front fancy Bose soundbar speakers, specifically the SoundTouch 300, along with massage roller chairs for Christmas.

Not only did the face of the franchise order the chairs, but he also had them delivered and installed in each player’s home. Wentz rewarded Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson, Jason Peters, Isaac Seumalo, Andre Dillard, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Nate Herbig, Sua Opeta, Matt Pryor and maybe Jordan Mailata.

The estimated cost of the gifts is in the $20,000 range, with each soundbar retailing for around $400 each and massage chairs going for between $1,000 and $2,000. The boys in the trenches have done a tremendous job of keeping Wentz clean this season while Kelce and Brooks earned Pro-Bowl selections.

Of course, Wentz is a spokesperson for Bose so there is a chance he got an employee discount on the speakers. Still, that’s a generous gift. Merry Christmas!

Eagles Spend Day at Lawncrest Recreation Center

Carson Wentz and several teammates spent the day at the Lawncrest Recreation Center in Northeast Philadelphia on Dec. 23. The Eagles players were bringing joy and sharing the holiday spirit to more than 130 wide-eyed children in need.

The center was part of the city’s Rebuild project that invested about $9.5 million in upgrades to the 17.4-acre site, all funded by Mayor Jim Kenney’s controversial soda tax. The recreation building has a gymnasium, public computing center, weight room, and multipurpose spaces. It was one of 64 projects designed to strengthen the community.

The Eagles were there to have fun, as evidenced by a short video posted by Wentz’s AO1 Foundation. Wentz ran football drills with the kids, handed out food from his charitable food truck and talked about his faith in Jesus.

“This city means a lot to me, and I know that @philadelphiaeagles football means a lot to them,” Wentz wrote on Instagram, “so being able to make most of the opportunities that we have here to be a blessing is something I cherish.”

DeSean Jackson Treats Kids to Shopping Spree

DeSean Jackson has always been generous with his time and money. This Christmas, the speedy receiver took it to another level.

Jackson, who has targeted a return for the wild-card round of the playoffs, hosted his annual “Shop With a Jock” event on Dec. 17 where he gifted 50 children a shopping spree at the Philly-area Walmart on Columbus Blvd.

According to 6abc’s Jeff Skversky, Jackson handed out $100 gift cards and hung out with children from local non-profit organizations like the Boys & Girls Club and the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Obviously, there were smiles and hugs all around.

👏 Eagles WR DeSean Jackson gifted 50 local youth from the Boys & Girls Club & Muscular Dystrophy Association with a holiday shopping spree at Walmart on Columbus Blvd. in Philadelphia 🎁 @6abc@DeSeanJackson10@GeeJackson10@Walmart@WalmartInc#Eagles#DeSeanJackson pic.twitter.com/CpDdyBLSpm — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) December 18, 2019

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!