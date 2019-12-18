Eagles Best Defensive Player Shows Up on Latest Injury Report

Injuries are like flu symptoms this time of year. Everyone has them — or is in danger of catching them.

The Eagles have dealt with an insane amount of injuries this year, on both offense and defense. Add another name to the list, perhaps the biggest and best one yet. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was listed as a limited participant during Wednesday’s walk-through with a triceps injury. This is the first time Cox has appeared on the injury report.

Cox was just selected to his fifth straight Pro Bowl and widely considered one of the best at his position. He has 37 combined tackles and 3.5 sacks for the Eagles this year in 14 games. Remember, Cox did undergo foot surgery in the offseason.

It’s the latest blow for a team ravished by the injury bug, mostly soft-tissue ailments. Cox was joined on Wednesday’s injury report by Ronald Darby (hip flexor), Jordan Howard (shoulder) and Brandon Brooks (calf) as limited participants.

Nelson Agholor (knee), Derek Barnett (ankle) and Lane Johnson (ankle) were all listed as non-participants. The list was considered an “estimation” because the Eagles didn’t actually practice. They only did a walk-through.

“In our last couple years we’ve played into February and then well into January, and it’s a lot of games and it’s a lot of wear and tear on bodies. These types of things are going to happen,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said of injuries in general. “The amount of contact and the amount of collisions and things that go on, not only during the week but also during the course of a game, are unbelievable.”

Dak Prescott Dealing with Shoulder Injury

The Cowboys have their own unexpected injuries to worry about. Dak Prescott is suffering from a right shoulder issue — possibly a bad AC joint — and underwent an MRI on it.

Prescott isn’t supposed to miss Sunday’s game but it’s still noteworthy that he has a significant injury this late in the season. The Cowboys quarterback hurt his shoulder during the team’s 44-21 win over the Rams last week. He will be limited in practice this week.

“They did an MRI and everything seems to be OK,” Garrett told reporters. “But he just banged it up and it’s hard for him to function right now so don’t anticipate him throwing much in practice today.”

